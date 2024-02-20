iPhone 16 Pro leaks: Apple may bring 2 new colour options this year
iPhone 16 Pro rumored to debut in Titanium Gray and Desert Titanium colors in September. Tipster Majin Bu predicts new shades, but accuracy uncertain. Apple likely to discontinue Blue and Natural Titanium options.
The latest rumours about the iPhone 16 Pro series have arrived, with new reports suggesting that the premium smartphone could now come in 2 new colours: Titanium Grey and Desert Titanium. The iPhone 16 series is likely to be launched in the month of September, similar to the launch of other Apple smartphones in the past, but the rumour mills have been running hot about the new features and changes coming to the latest iPhone series.