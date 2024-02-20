The latest rumours about the iPhone 16 Pro series have arrived, with new reports suggesting that the premium smartphone could now come in 2 new colours: Titanium Grey and Desert Titanium. The iPhone 16 series is likely to be launched in the month of September, similar to the launch of other Apple smartphones in the past, but the rumour mills have been running hot about the new features and changes coming to the latest iPhone series.

According to the latest rumour from notable tipster Majin Bu on X (formerly Twitter), the Desert Titanium variant, also referred to as Desert Desert Yellow, will have a similar finish to the iPhone 14 Pro but with a deeper and heavier shade. Meanwhile, the Titanium Gray, also known as Cement Gray, will have a similar finish to the iPhone 6.

However, it should be noted that Majin Bu has a mixed track record when it comes to predicting the upcoming features of the latest iPhones, and the tipster is more accurate with iPhone accessory rumours than hardware rumours, 9to5Mac reported. Moreover, the tipster himself noted that this information isn't 100% accurate and that it's just a rumour at this point.

Apple's 'Pro' iPhone models have come in up to 4 colour variants at launch, including a basic black, white and gold option along with a more eye-catching colour variant such as green, blue or purple, Macrumors reported. The current iPhone 15 Pro also follows this philosophy and is available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium.

In light of Majin Bu's latest rumour, the Macrumors report notes that Apple is likely to continue with the Black Titanium and White Titanium colour variants with the iPhone 16 Pro. Meanwhile, the Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium variants may be discontinued to make way for the newer colour options.

