iPhone 16 Pro leaks: Apple said to provide larger battery, faster charging capabilities this year. All we know
Apple will reportedly provide a 9% and 5% booost in battery life to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max this year. Meanwhile, the two devices should come with 40W of wired and 20W of MagSafe charging.
Apple iPhone 16 series is reportedly on time to launch at this year's September event which could be the same time around last year, giving it a probable September 10 date. At the event, Cupertino based tech giant is slated to announce 4 new device, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.