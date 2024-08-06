Apple iPhone 16 series is reportedly on time to launch at this year's September event which could be the same time around last year, giving it a probable September 10 date. At the event, Cupertino based tech giant is slated to announce 4 new device, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

According to a latest leak by tipster Instant Digital (translated name) on Chinese social media platform Weibo, iPhone 16 Pro is likely to come with a 3,577 mAh battery and iPhone 16 Pro Max is likely to feature a 4,676 mAh battery pack, a 9% and 5% increase from the battery capacity from last year's models.

Meanwhile, Apple is also likely to improve the charging capabilities on the two devices with support for 40W wired and 20W MagSafe charging, up from 27W and 15W, respectively, on the current generation Pro models.

Apple's AI features to arrive in October:

Meanwhile, a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had revealed that Apple's new AI features dubbed Apple Intelligence will not arrive with the iOS 18 update out of the box on iOS 18 and instead the company will release these features via the iOS 18.1 update in October. Event then, some of the biggest AI updates like ChatGPT integration, Genmoji and more are not expected to arrived until later in the year or early next year.

Notably, AI is among the biggest selling points for Apple in the iOS 18 update and if the report does turn out to be true then the tech giant is taking a clear stand of not waiting for the software to be ready before making the hardware accessible.

In the past Apple has delayed iPhone launches because its software features weren't ready yet. For instance, the Cupertino based tech giant had delayed the iPhone 4s launch to October that year because the new Siri and and iCloud weren't ready till the June launch date.

