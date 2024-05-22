Active Stocks
iPhone 16 Pro leaks: Larger megapixel count and new reflective technology expected

Livemint

Rumors hint at iPhone 16 Pro models featuring 48MP ultra-wide cameras with improved macro mode. iPhone 16 Pro Max may have a 5x zoom camera while iPhone 16 Pro may include anti-reflective technology.

The image provides a clear view of the slightly larger dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max (X: @SonnyDickson)
The image provides a clear view of the slightly larger dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max (X: @SonnyDickson)

With the anticipated launch of the iPhone 16 drawing closer, slated for just a few months away, new leaks and speculations are gaining traction. Production for the iPhone 16 Pro and standard iPhone 16 displays is set to commence in June, and a fresh rumor suggests significant enhancements for the ultra-wide camera in the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models compared to the current iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A tipster known as OvO Baby Sauce OvO shared insights on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, indicating that the ultra-wide cameras on both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max might feature a 48MP sensor. This sensor is expected to be 1/2.55 inches in size with 0.7µm pixel dimensions, promising more detailed images and an improved macro mode.

Furthermore, the iPhone 16 Pro might be equipped with a 5x zoom camera, while the zoom functionality for the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to remain unchanged from the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The main camera on the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to receive a slight upgrade with a custom 48MP Sony IMX903 sensor, featuring a 1/1.14-inch size, a modest enhancement from the previous Sony IMX-803 sensor.

Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro models are rumored to incorporate a new anti-reflective technology designed to reduce lens glare. They may also adopt the latest tetraprism zoom technology from the iPhone 15 Pro models to enhance zoom capabilities.

It is important to note that these details are based on unverified rumors, and the official specifications will only be confirmed during Apple's launch event in September.

Speaking of design and colours, the iPhone 16 Pro models are anticipated to sell in black, white/silver, and rose options, boasting a natural titanium finish. Moreover, the California based tech giant is also likely to replace the Blue titanium variant with Rose titanium. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 16 model might introduce a new white color option, replacing the current yellow variant.

As always, these leaks provide a glimpse into potential features, but the final details will only be revealed once Apple officially unveils the new iPhones.

 

Published: 22 May 2024, 10:16 PM IST
