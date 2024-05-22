iPhone 16 Pro leaks: Larger megapixel count and new reflective technology expected
Rumors hint at iPhone 16 Pro models featuring 48MP ultra-wide cameras with improved macro mode. iPhone 16 Pro Max may have a 5x zoom camera while iPhone 16 Pro may include anti-reflective technology.
With the anticipated launch of the iPhone 16 drawing closer, slated for just a few months away, new leaks and speculations are gaining traction. Production for the iPhone 16 Pro and standard iPhone 16 displays is set to commence in June, and a fresh rumor suggests significant enhancements for the ultra-wide camera in the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models compared to the current iPhone 15 Pro Max.