There is still plenty of time for the launch of the iPhone 16 series, considering that the iPhone 15 series was unveiled at the Wonderlust event just over 5 months ago. However, the rumour mills have been filled with one leak after another about Apple's upcoming smartphone series and the iOS 18 operating system that will power it.

According to a post by Naver user "yeux1122" cited by Macrumors, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a larger battery and is expected to deliver the "longest battery life ever seen on an iPhone".

The report while citing supply chain sources notes that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will house a 5% larger battery than its predecessor. Although the actual increase in battery size may not be that large, the report notes that efficiency boosts can help improve the device's battery performance.

Other rumours about the iPhone 16 Pro Max include the addition of the Apple A18 bionic chipset and up to 8GB of RAM. Moreover, the report claims that Apple has improved the manufacturing process for the Pro devices' titanium frame while reducing costs.

An earlier report by Macrumors had also hinted that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max may boast larger displays, potentially reaching unprecedented sizes of 6.27 and 6.86 inches, respectively, setting new benchmarks for screen real estate on iPhones.

Camera upgrades:

Meanwhile, another report from Sparrownews suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a 1/1.14-inch Sony IMX903 primary sensor. The report notes that the increase in sensor size will lead to a significant improvement in the detail and clarity of images, even in difficult lighting conditions.

The camera in iPhone 16 Pro models may also feature the use of 1MG+7P moulded glass-plastic modules, which are expected to lead to an improvement in the optical performance of the lens.

Another notable design shift is expected to be the introduction of a vertical camera layout in the base iPhone 16 series models. This move away from the diagonal camera arrangement seen in the iPhone 15 could pave the way for innovative features such as Spatial Video Recording.

