iPhone 16 Pro Max leaks: From longest-ever battery life to state-of-the-art camera, everything we know so far
The iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to have a larger battery, improved camera with a larger sensor size, and potential display sizes of 6.27 and 6.86 inches. It may also feature the Apple A18 bionic chipset and up to 8GB of RAM.
There is still plenty of time for the launch of the iPhone 16 series, considering that the iPhone 15 series was unveiled at the Wonderlust event just over 5 months ago. However, the rumour mills have been filled with one leak after another about Apple's upcoming smartphone series and the iOS 18 operating system that will power it.