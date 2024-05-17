iPhone 16 Pro Max likely to get a battery upgrade, lineup production to begin soon: Report
Apple is set to release the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro in late 2024, with component production starting soon. Notable upgrades could include larger screens, improved battery life, and enhanced OLED brightness. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is likely to switch to stainless steel construction from aluminum.
Apple is gearing up for the release of its iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models in the latter half of 2024, with component production set to commence in the upcoming weeks, according to Ross Young, CEO and Co-Founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). This information was shared through a subscriber-exclusive post on X (formerly known as Twitter), as reported by 9to5Mac.