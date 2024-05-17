Active Stocks
Fri May 17 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.25 0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.35 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 817.85 0.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.40 1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,464.90 0.33%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  iPhone 16 Pro Max likely to get a battery upgrade, lineup production to begin soon: Report
BackBack

iPhone 16 Pro Max likely to get a battery upgrade, lineup production to begin soon: Report

Livemint

Apple is set to release the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro in late 2024, with component production starting soon. Notable upgrades could include larger screens, improved battery life, and enhanced OLED brightness. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is likely to switch to stainless steel construction from aluminum.

For representation purposes only. (twitter.com/MajinBuOfficial)Premium
For representation purposes only. (twitter.com/MajinBuOfficial)

Apple is gearing up for the release of its iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models in the latter half of 2024, with component production set to commence in the upcoming weeks, according to Ross Young, CEO and Co-Founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). This information was shared through a subscriber-exclusive post on X (formerly known as Twitter), as reported by 9to5Mac. 

Young indicated that Apple will initially focus on producing displays for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, as these models are expected to have the highest demand. The production of components for the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max is anticipated to follow at a later stage.

In a parallel update, TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a new battery with greater energy density, promising improved battery life over the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Kuo also mentioned that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be crafted from stainless steel, a shift from the aluminum currently used in Apple's smartphones.

Additionally, Apple is likely to increase the screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Leaked dummy images and earlier reports suggest that these models will come with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively—each 0.2 inches larger than the displays on the previous year’s Pro models. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to retain the same display sizes as their predecessors.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are also speculated to feature upgraded OLED screens with a 20% boost in peak brightness for standard dynamic range (SDR) content, achieving a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The peak brightness for high dynamic range (HDR) content will remain at 1,600 nits.

With these anticipated upgrades and changes, Apple aims to enhance user experience and maintain its competitive edge in the smartphone market as it prepares for the launch of its new iPhone 16 series.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 17 May 2024, 06:53 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue