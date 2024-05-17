Apple is gearing up for the release of its iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models in the latter half of 2024, with component production set to commence in the upcoming weeks, according to Ross Young, CEO and Co-Founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). This information was shared through a subscriber-exclusive post on X (formerly known as Twitter), as reported by 9to5Mac. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Young indicated that Apple will initially focus on producing displays for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, as these models are expected to have the highest demand. The production of components for the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max is anticipated to follow at a later stage.

In a parallel update, TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a new battery with greater energy density, promising improved battery life over the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Kuo also mentioned that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be crafted from stainless steel, a shift from the aluminum currently used in Apple's smartphones.

Additionally, Apple is likely to increase the screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Leaked dummy images and earlier reports suggest that these models will come with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively—each 0.2 inches larger than the displays on the previous year’s Pro models. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to retain the same display sizes as their predecessors.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are also speculated to feature upgraded OLED screens with a 20% boost in peak brightness for standard dynamic range (SDR) content, achieving a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The peak brightness for high dynamic range (HDR) content will remain at 1,600 nits.

With these anticipated upgrades and changes, Apple aims to enhance user experience and maintain its competitive edge in the smartphone market as it prepares for the launch of its new iPhone 16 series.

