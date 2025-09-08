iPhone 16 Pro Max to iPhone 15: Full list of products likely to be discontinued after iPhone 17 launch

Apple's iPhone 17 launch is likely to occur at the company's “Awe Dropping” event in Cupertino tomorrow, September 9. During the event, the company is expected to unveil four new iPhone models along with a number of other accessories. However, if Apple continues to follow its tradition, it could also discontinue a few of its popular iPhone models at the same time.

What does discontinuation mean? When Apple discontinues a product, it means that the tech giant will no longer manufacture it and sell it via its official stores and website. While the product will eventually disappear from the market, the remaining stocks left at retail stores and e-commerce outlets are still sold to customers and probably at a greater discount as well.

Which Apple products could be discontinued? There are 8 products that are likely to be discontinued after the iPhone 17 launch this year. Here's what these products could be.

1) iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: The most plausible iPhone to get axed from the Apple lineup are the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max - the flagship devices from last year. Notably, Apple has a long-standing policy of not selling two Pro model generations at the same time.

2) iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: With the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air launching this year, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will become the next entry-level options in the Apple lineup. This means that Apple will likely axe the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus which were launched in 2023.

The two models are likely to be sold at a steep discount during the upcoming Diwali sale at e-commerce outlets.

Moreover, Apple could also reduce the official pricing of its iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models.

3) Apple Watches: Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and a new Watch SE. This means that the company will likely retire the Watch Ultra 2 and Watch SE (2nd generation) after the Awe Dropping event.