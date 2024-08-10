iPhone 16 said to launch in India on September 10: Price, display, colours, processor and all we know so far
The iPhone 16 series is expected to launch around September 10 with a new vertical camera layout, A18 chipset, and 8GB RAM. Apple may add an Action Button and a new 'Capture' button, while retaining the same display sizes and price from last year.
While Apple has been tight-lipped about the planned release of its latest iPhone 16 series, several reports have now confirmed that the Cupertino tech giant will unveil its premium offering at California Park around the same time as last year, giving us a tentative launch date of September 10.