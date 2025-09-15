iPhone 16 to be available under ₹50,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Here's how the deal works

After announcing offers on its iPhone 16 lineup for its Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has officially revealed that the iPhone 16 will be available for under ₹50,000 with bank offers and discounts. The 2024 flagship iPhone is now listed at a price of ₹51,999 on Flipkart with a ‘Notify Me’ banner alongside it, suggesting that the price would only be active during the upcoming sale.

​iPhone 16 price cut: ​Apart from being listed at a discounted price on Flipkart, the iPhone 16 will also be eligible for a 10% instant bank discount via Flipkart Axis Bank (up to ₹3,653 off) and Flipkart SBI (up to ₹2,600 off) cards.

​The e-tailer would also be offering exchange offers on older devices, with the iPhone 15 getting an exchange price of ₹27,000 and the iPhone 14 getting a price of ₹24,000.

​The iPhone 16 was launched in India at a price of ₹79,900 during the September event last year. After the iPhone 17 launch, Apple officially reduced the price of the device to ₹69,900. As the sale season approaches, more offers on the flagship device are expected on various e-commerce platforms.

​Do note, however, that Flipkart has been at the center of criticism in the last few years for hiking the prices of the iPhone lineup after the first day of its sale.

​What else will be discounted during the Big Billion Days sale? ​Flipkart has also announced offers on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max for the Big Billion Days sale. The iPhone 16 Pro is set to be listed at a price of ₹74,999, and with a ₹5,000 bank discount, the phone could be available at an effective price of ₹69,999.

​Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be listed at a price of ₹94,999, and with the same ₹5,000 bank discount, the phone could be available for an effective price of ₹89,999.

​For reference, the iPhone 16 Pro was introduced at a price of ₹1,19,900 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max at ₹1,44,900.

​iPhone 16 specifications: ​The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch, 60Hz OLED display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and Ceramic Shield protection. The phone is powered by the A18 processor and features 8GB of RAM (similar to other models), which is good enough to run Apple Intelligence-related features.