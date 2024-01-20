iPhone 16 to come with a new dedicated camera button: Report
Apple is reportedly working on a new camera button for the upcoming iPhone 16, located on the lower right side of the phone for easy access while holding the device horizontally.
Tim Cook-led Apple is reportedly working on a new button on prototypes of the upcoming iPhone 16 to help people quickly take pictures and videos while holding the device horizontally, according to a report by The Information. The report, which cites two sources, says the camera button could be located on the bottom right of the phone, meaning it would be directly under the index finger when taking photos and videos in landscape mode.