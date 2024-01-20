Tim Cook-led Apple is reportedly working on a new button on prototypes of the upcoming iPhone 16 to help people quickly take pictures and videos while holding the device horizontally, according to a report by The Information. The report, which cites two sources, says the camera button could be located on the bottom right of the phone, meaning it would be directly under the index finger when taking photos and videos in landscape mode.

Notably, the Apple iPhone 15 series, which was launched in September last year, came with a new Action button, replacing the mute button found on the previous generation. The Action button was a key part of the marketing campaign for the iPhone 15 series. Similarly, The Information report claims that the new camera button will be a key selling point for Apple.

A September report by Macrumors had also suggested that the iPhone 16 series could have another capacitive button codenamed “Project Nova". The report noted that the new camera button is expected to be a capacitive button instead of a mechanical one. The pressure may detect pressure and touch and provide haptic feedback through the use of haptic engines. The Macrumors report had also hinted that the new button could be similar to the Home Button on the iPhone SE.

Meanwhile, a report from The Information suggests that the new button will be mechanical like a traditional button, but will have some capacitive features that will make it both touch and pressure sensitive, allowing users to swipe left and right to control the camera's zoom or press lightly to focus on a subject.

However, it is worth mentioning that there is still a long way to go before the iPhone 16 is released, probably in September this year, and these features may not make it onto the final device.

