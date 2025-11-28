iPhone 16 under ₹40,000? Amazon’s huge Black Friday offer goes live — here's how the deal works

Amazon has rolled out a significant price cut on the iPhone 16 as part of its Black Friday Sale, giving buyers a rare chance to pick up the 2024 flagship at one of its lowest prices to date. The e-commerce platform is combining direct discounts with bank offers, EMI options and exchange bonuses to bring the effective price well below its current retail rate.

Big price cut on iPhone 16: How to avail the deal Launched in India last year at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB model, the iPhone 16 recently received an official price revision to Rs. 69,900 after the debut of the iPhone 17. During the Black Friday Sale, Amazon has introduced a straight discount of Rs. 3,000, bringing the price down to Rs. 66,900.

Buyers using select bank cards can further shave off up to Rs. 4,000 through instant discounts available on ICICI Bank and SBI credit card full-swipe transactions. When combined, the deal reduces the effective price to Rs. 62,900. The offer applies across all five colour variants of the 128GB model. EMI options are also available for those who prefer staggered payments.

Exchange bonuses for additional savings To sweeten the deal further, Amazon is offering exchange benefits of up to Rs. 47,650, depending on the buyer’s existing smartphone. The final exchange value will vary based on the device model, its condition and eligibility in the buyer’s location. This can bring the effective price down even more for those trading in a recent or well-maintained handset.

3 Reasons the iPhone 16 is still worth buying Strong performance and long-term value Powered by Apple’s A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM, the iPhone 16 delivers smooth multitasking and improved efficiency across apps, gaming and emerging AI features. The hardware is built to last, ensuring the device remains capable as software demands rise over the next few years.

Upgraded camera system The 48-megapixel main camera, enhanced ultra-wide sensor and the new Camera Control button offer a notable boost for photography enthusiasts. Better low-light handling, improved detail and quicker access to camera functions make it a strong choice for users who shoot frequently.

Improved battery, charging and connectivity Apple has refined battery management on the iPhone 16, offering longer usage on a single charge. Faster wired charging and MagSafe compatibility add convenience, while display improvements and upgraded 5G connectivity ensure a smoother everyday experience.