iPhone 16e gets over ₹10,000 discount ahead of iPhone 17 launch: Should you buy?

Ahead of the big iPhone 17 series launch next month, the company's latest iPhone model, the iPhone 16e, is getting a big discount on e-commerce platforms, making it an attractive buying option around the ₹50,000 mark.

iPhone 16e price cut: The iPhone 16e was launched in India in February this year with a price of ₹59,900 for the base 128GB storage variant. However, the phone is currently listed at a price of ₹52,490 on Viay Sales, and there is also a ₹3,500 instant discount when making the payment using the HDFC Bank Debit/Credit card EMI method. This amounts to around an ₹11,000 discount on the launch price of the device and takes the effective price of the model to below ₹50,000.

Meanwhile, the phone is also listed at a price of ₹51,999 on Amazon, but there are no flat discount offers at the moment. There is, however, up to ₹1,559 cashback available when making the payment using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card.

iPhone 16e specifications: The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED XDR display with 1,200 nits of peak brightness and Ceramic Shield protection.

The phone is powered by the A18 chipset based on a 3nm process with a 16-core neural engine. Currently, it is the cheapest device by the Cupertino-based tech giant to support its Apple Intelligence features.

As for optics, the phone comes with a single 48MP camera sensor with OIS and support for up to 4K 60fps video recording. The front of the device houses a 12MP sensor with autofocus that is also capable of recording videos at 4K 60fps.

Should you buy the iPhone 16e around ₹ 50,000? While the iPhone 16e is getting a good discount ahead of the big Apple event, the phone still isn't the best option out there at this price point, either from Apple or from the competition. Around the ₹50,000 to ₹55,000 price point, there are currently some very good Android devices, including the OnePlus 13s (Review) and the iQOO 13 (Review).

Even if you are hell-bent on buying an iPhone, the iPhone 16e may not be the right choice for you, at least at this point. With the new iPhone series announcement soon, one would expect a reduction in prices for the iPhone 16 and the discontinuation of the iPhone 15.