Apple launches the iPhone 16e, a budget-friendly model in the iPhone 16 series. Starting at $599 for the 128GB version, it comes in black and white. Pre-orders start on 21 February, with sales commencing on 28 February.

Apple has launched the iPhone 16e, a new addition to the iPhone 16 series aimed at providing high-end specifications at a lower price. The device will be available for pre-order from 21 February, with official sales beginning on 28 February. Prices start at $599 (U.S.) for the 128GB model, with options also available in 256GB and 512GB variants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple iPhone 16e: Prices in India The iPhone 16e is available at a starting price of Rs. 59,999 for the base variant with 128GB storage. Customers can also opt for higher storage models, with the 256GB version priced at Rs. 69,999 and the 512GB variant available for Rs. 89,900.

Apple iPhone 16e: Specifications The iPhone 16e is powered by Apple’s latest A18 chip, offering an 80 per cent performance boost compared to the A13 Bionic found in the iPhone 11. A 4-core GPU supports advanced graphics processing, while a 16-core Neural Engine enhances machine learning capabilities. Apple has also introduced the C1 chip, its first in-house modem, which is designed to improve 5G connectivity and battery efficiency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with an edge-to-edge design, enabling HDR video playback, gaming, and reading. Battery life is significantly extended, reportedly lasting up to six hours longer than the iPhone 11 and 12 hours longer than the iPhone SE models.

For optics, the iPhone 16e includes a 48MP Fusion camera with computational photography for enhanced image quality. It also incorporates a 2x Telephoto zoom, providing optical-quality close-ups. The front-facing TrueDepth camera features autofocus for sharper selfies and group shots. Users can capture 4K videos at 60fps with Dolby Vision, while a new wind noise reduction function improves audio clarity.

The device integrates Apple Intelligence, enabling AI-powered tools such as natural language search in the Photos app, text clean-up in images, and AI-generated emoji (Genmoji). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple claims the iPhone 16e is built to last, featuring an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The front panel is covered with a Ceramic Shield, which Apple asserts is tougher than any other smartphone glass. The device supports wireless charging and features a USB-C port for connectivity.

Emergency and connectivity features The iPhone 16e offers satellite-based emergency services, including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, and Find My via satellite. Crash Detection is also included, automatically alerting emergency services in the event of a severe accident.