Apple has launched its iPhone 16e, a more affordable counterpart to the flagship iPhone 16. In a departure from its previous 'SE' branding, the company has streamlined its naming strategy. While the two models share similarities, key differences could influence potential buyers. Here is a detailed comparison to help you decide which model suits your needs best.

Design and Display At first glance, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e appear nearly identical, both featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. However, the iPhone 16 offers a peak brightness of 2,000 nits for enhanced outdoor visibility, while the iPhone 16e provides a slightly dimmer 1,200-nit display. Another notable design difference is the notch—while the iPhone 16 boasts Apple’s Dynamic Island, the iPhone 16e retains the traditional notch.

Performance and AI Capabilities Both devices are powered by Apple’s latest A18 chipset, featuring a 6-core CPU designed for seamless multitasking. However, the iPhone 16 is equipped with a 5-core GPU, whereas the iPhone 16e settles for a 4-core variant. Despite this difference, performance variations between the two models are expected to be minimal in day-to-day use.

Importantly, Apple has included its Apple Intelligence features in the iPhone 16e, bringing advanced on-device AI capabilities such as Visual Intelligence for smarter image processing and real-time enhancements.

Camera System For photography enthusiasts, the iPhone 16e may fall short. It features a single 48MP Fusion camera capable of capturing high-quality images but lacks an ultrawide sensor, which is available on the iPhone 16. Furthermore, the iPhone 16e does not support macro photography or spatial photos and misses out on video features like Cinematic and Action modes.

Another omission is the Camera Control button, although the iPhone 16e retains the Action Button, allowing users to set quick shortcuts for their most-used features.

Battery Life and Connectivity Surprisingly, Apple has not revealed the battery details of the iPhone 16e. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 can last up to 22 hours on a single charge.

In terms of connectivity, the iPhone 16e uses Apple’s new C1 modem for 5G connectivity, whereas the iPhone 16 relies on a Qualcomm modem. Without real-world testing, it remains uncertain which model offers superior connectivity.