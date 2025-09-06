iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max India prices tipped ahead of Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ event: What to expect

Apple will host its autumn keynote on 9 September 2025 at the Steve Jobs Theatre, Apple Park, Cupertino, with the event titled “Awe Dropping”. The presentation is expected to showcase the iPhone 17 line-up, new Apple Watch models, updated AirPods and expanded artificial intelligence features.

India pricing under watch In India, analysts are watching the pricing closely. Faisal Kawoosa, Chief Analyst and Founder of Techarc, suggested the base iPhone 17 could start at around ₹86,000, citing a five per cent decline in the rupee’s value against the US dollar this year. However, market leaks indicate that Apple may keep the starting price unchanged, as the base model is not expected to feature significant upgrades compared with the iPhone 16.

US pricing leaks point to stability Reports from JP Morgan for the United States region suggest that Apple will hold its prices steady for the entry-level model at $799, matching last year’s figure. The new iPhone 17 Air, replacing the Plus model, is tipped to be priced between $899 and $949. The iPhone 17 Pro could see a $100 increase to $1,099, while the Pro Max is likely to remain at $1,199.

What this means for India If Apple maintains its usual pricing strategy for India, the iPhone 17 could again start near ₹79,900, with the Air variant positioned close to ₹89,900. The Pro may shift closer to ₹1,30,000, reflecting the US price rise, while the Pro Max is expected to stay near last year’s ₹1,44,900 mark.

Industry observers note that the iPhone is unlikely to become a mass-market device in India in the near future. Techarc projects that once shipments reach 15 million units annually, sales will plateau for three to five years. In an optimistic scenario, Apple could achieve a 12–15 per cent share of the Indian smartphone market by volume, a marked increase from its current low single-digit position. According to the firm, India may see iPhone sales plateau by 2030–33, with the next growth cycle expected several years later.

