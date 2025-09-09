iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max last-minute leaks recall ahead of Apple's Awe Dropping Event tonight

Apple’s most important day of the year has arrived, with the company preparing to showcase its latest iPhone range at the “Awe Dropping” event on Monday, 9 September, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. All eyes are on Cupertino as the tech giant looks set to deliver one of the biggest overhauls to its flagship device in years.

As per a MacRumors report, here are the last-minute cheat sheet of the iPhone 17 series.

iPhone 17 The iPhone 17 family is tipped to headline the event, with multiple models introducing substantial design, performance, and camera upgrades. The standard iPhone 17 will likely grow slightly in size to 6.3 inches, featuring a smoother 120Hz ProMotion display with always-on functionality. It may also include a sharper 24MP selfie camera, Apple’s new A19 processor, support for Qi2 25W wireless MagSafe charging, and a refreshed palette of six colours, including steel grey, green, and purple.

iPhone 17 Air Perhaps the most radical addition to the line-up will likely be the iPhone 17 Air – an ultra-thin, lightweight model designed to replace the outgoing Plus variant. Measuring just 5.5mm in thickness and weighing 145 grams, it could boast a titanium-aluminium frame and a 6.6-inch ProMotion display. The Air is expected to house a single 48MP rear lens within a sleek camera bar, run on the A19 chip with Apple’s in-house C1 modem, and offer 12GB of RAM. Other features include a 3,000mAh battery, both Action and Camera Control buttons, and four exclusive finishes, such as light gold and sky blue.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max The top-end iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to bring major camera and performance upgrades. Both will likely have a redesigned back with a horizontal camera bar and a mix of aluminium and glass. The display could be brighter, while an Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip may improve wireless speeds. A new 48MP telephoto lens is expected to allow up to 8× optical zoom, and video recording will reach 8K resolution. The Pro Max will also likely feature a larger 5,088mAh battery, while both Pro models could start at 256GB of storage. New finishes are likely to include dark blue and orange.

iPhone 17 series pricing Pricing is expected to hold steady for the regular iPhone 17, with an entry-level cost of $799 in the United States, offering 128GB of storage. However, analysts anticipate higher prices for the Pro and Pro Max ranges, reflecting both the increased base storage and advanced hardware. Market research firm TrendForce predicts the iPhone 17 Pro will start at $1,199, while the Pro Max could begin at $1,299. The new iPhone Air is also set to debut at $1,099 for the 256GB model. In contrast, J.P. Morgan’s forecasts suggest Apple may price the Pro line slightly lower, with a starting figure of $1,099.