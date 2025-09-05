iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max prices leak ahead of Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ launch: How much you may have to pay

Tech giant Apple is set to hold its much-anticipated “Awe Dropping” event on September 9, where the iPhone 17 series is expected to take centre stage. Ahead of the launch, market research firm TrendForce has offered fresh pricing predictions that suggest Apple will keep its base iPhone 17 at last year’s entry-level price, but the Pro models could see notable hikes.

According to TrendForce, the standard iPhone 17 will likely launch at $799 (approx ₹70,534), maintaining the 128GB storage option. In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may start with 256GB of storage, but at higher prices. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to debut at $1,199 (approx ₹1,05,855) — $200 more than the entry point of the iPhone 16 Pro, though with double the base storage. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, meanwhile, could start at $1,299 (nearly ₹1,14,700).

Here is how the projected pricing stacks up: iPhone 17 : $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB), $1,099 (512GB)

: $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB), $1,099 (512GB) iPhone 17 Air : $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB), $1,499 (1TB)

: $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB), $1,499 (1TB) iPhone 17 Pro : $1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB), $1,599 (1TB)

: $1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB), $1,599 (1TB) iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,299 (256GB), $1,499 (512GB), $1,699 (1TB)

Storage bumps and higher price tiers? The changes might put the most affordable iPhone 17 Pro at $200 above last year’s Pro entry point, with additional storage tiers each climbing $100 higher than their predecessors. A top-tier 1TB iPhone 17 Pro Max could set buyers back $1,699, compared to $1,599 for the iPhone 16 equivalent.

The new iPhone 17 Air — a slimmer replacement for the iPhone 16 Plus — is anticipated to start at $1,099 ( ₹97,000), also without a 128GB variant.