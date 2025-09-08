iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro and Pro Max battery capacities leaked ahead of Apple’s Awe Dropping event

Apple's "Awe Dropping" event is set to be held at the company's headquarters in Cupertino. At the event, the tech giant is expected to unveil four new iPhones: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

While there has been much speculation on the new devices for over a year, a new leak comes via a tipster known as ShrimpApplePro on X (formerly Twitter), which has purportedly shared a Chinese regulatory database.

The leak suggests that the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max could also come with options for eSIM and physical SIM. Notably, the models with eSIM are tipped to come with a bigger battery compared to the ones with the physical SIM card slot.

Here's a complete list of battery sizes tipped for all four iPhone 17 models:

Model Battery (physical SIM) Battery (e-SIM) iPhone 17 3,692 mAh 3,692 mAh iPhone 17 Air 3,036 mAh 3,149 mAh iPhone 17 Pro 3,988 mAh 4,252 mAh iPhone 17 Pro Max 4,823 mAh 5,088 mAh

Notably, previous leaks have suggested that the iPhone 17 Air could also be offered as an eSIM-only variant in many regions, including the European Union. Apple has been selling only eSIM variants of its iPhones in the US since the iPhone 14, but the company continues to offer support for a physical SIM card in other regions, with countries like China getting the option for dual physical SIM cards.

The new leak more or less confirms previous rumors that the iPhone 17 Pro Max would be the first Apple device to come with a battery over 5,000 mAh. Meanwhile, the battery for the iPhone 17 Air might still be smaller than the Galaxy S25 Edge, but it could be bigger than what the leaks had previously suggested.

The slim and trim iPhone 17 Air is said to come with a thickness of just 5.5mm and a weight of under 150 grams. To reach that form factor, Apple is expected to make some compromises in the camera and battery department. The phone is said to come with a single 48MP shooter on the iPhone 17 Air with a 24MP front shooter.