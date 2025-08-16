iPhone 17 Air launching next month: Price, display, processor, battery and everything expected

Apple's iPhone 17 series is all set to make its debut worldwide during a launch event in September. While the company has not yet revealed the exact date for the event, we already have plenty of details about the upcoming devices. Among the most exciting models this year is the iPhone 17 Air, a new addition to the lineup that will replace the Plus variant.

Advertisement

The iPhone 17 Air is set to be the lightest and slimmest iPhone model to date and will compete directly with the likes of the Samsung S25 Edge. Here's a look at everything we know about the phone so far.

Display: If leaks turn out to be true, the iPhone 17 Air could pack a 6.6-inch ProMotion 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, which would make it just an inch smaller than the iPhone 16 Plus from last year. Rumours suggest that Apple had initially planned on a 6.9-inch screen for the iPhone 17 Air but then reduced the size to avoid bending issues.

Meanwhile, the front camera on the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be placed on the left side of the Dynamic Island instead of the right, as seen on the iPhone 16 series.

Advertisement

Design: The iPhone 17 Air is expected to come with a horizontal bar for the camera island, distinct from the new camera placement on the iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

There is some discrepancy over the thickness of the iPhone 17 Air, with leaks pointing to either around 5.5mm or 6mm. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has previously predicted a 2mm decrease in thickness for the iPhone 17 Air compared to the current iPhone 16 Pro model.

The newest member of the iPhone series is expected to come in four colour variants: black, white, light gold, and light blue.

It is also expected to feature the Camera Control and Action Button, like the iPhone 16 series, while including support for MagSafe charging.

Advertisement

Processor: There are multiple leaks about the processor of the iPhone 17 Air. Some suggest the phone could have the A19 Pro processor, while others state it could feature the standard A19 chip.

Another possibility is that Apple could use the A19 Pro chipset on the iPhone 17 Air but with fewer GPU cores than the iPhone 17 Pro models.

The phone is expected to come with 12GB of RAM, similar to the iPhone 17 Pro series. It is also likely to include vapour chambers to spread heat evenly, reduce thermal throttling, and ensure consistent performance during heavy tasks.

While Apple is said to use Qualcomm chips for other iPhone 17 models, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to employ its in-house 5G modem on the iPhone 17 Air. The inclusion of this chip could enable 5G download speeds of up to 4Gbps.

Advertisement

Camera: The iPhone 17 Air is expected to come with a single 48MP wide-angle sensor, following the iPhone 16 lineup. The presence of only one shooter could mean the iPhone 17 Air may not capture spatial photos or videos unless Apple introduces software-based tweaks.

Like other iPhone 17 models, the iPhone 17 Air is likely to feature a new 24MP front-facing camera, touted to improve image quality and allow for more cropping without significant loss in quality.

Battery: There are multiple leaks about the iPhone 17 Air’s battery, with most suggesting either a 2,800mAh or 2,900mAh setup. This likely means it will have worse battery life than other iPhone 17 series models.

One leak suggested that the iPhone 17 Air could allow around 60 to 70 percent of users to go a full day without charging. For other iPhone 17 models, that figure is closer to 80 to 90 percent.

Advertisement

Price: Current leaks suggest that the iPhone 17 Air could be priced at $899 for the base variant, the same as last year’s iPhone 16 Plus. However, this could change by the time Apple introduces the iPhone 17 series in September due to rising component costs and tariffs imposed by the US government.