iPhone 17 Air launching on 9 September: India price, display, processor and what to expect

Apple's new thin and light iPhone 17 Air is expected to make its debut at the company's “Awe Dropping” event on September 9. The new iPhone is said to replace the iPhone 16 Plus from last year and compete directly with Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge for the title of the thinnest flagship on the market. Here's a look at everything we know about the iPhone 17 Air so far.

iPhone 17 Air expected specifications: iPhone 17 Air is expected to come with a 6.6-inch display size, which would put it between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Compared to the iPhone 16 Plus from last year, the iPhone 17 Air is likely to get a big upgrade with a 120Hz ProMotion AMOLED display.

The phone is likely to be powered by the A19 processor, similar to the iPhone 17. However, the iPhone 17 Air could get 12GB of RAM (up from 8GB in the iPhone 16 Plus), which could help the phone perform better while multi-tasking and when running Apple Intelligence-related tasks.

The trade-off with the iPhone 17 Air will likely be in the camera and battery department. While the phone is expected to get the upgraded 24MP selfie camera like other iPhone 17 models, it could only get a single 48MP primary shooter.

Moreover, the iPhone 17 Air could come with a battery smaller than 3,000mAh, which could make it the only iPhone 17 model that may not be able to offer a single day of battery on a full charge.

Another drawback for the iPhone 17 Air could be the adoption of Apple's own 5G modem that could be limited to sub-6Hz speeds compared to the faster speeds that are likely to be offered by Qualcomm modems on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models.

The phone is expected to come with a dramatic new design change with a horizontal pill-shaped camera module and slim design. The phone is expected to have a thickness of around 5.5mm and a weight under 150 grams.

