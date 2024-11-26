iPhone 17 Air leaks: Apple may ditch SIM tray, adopt single camera setup for its slimmest iPhone yet
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air may be the slimmest iPhone at 5-6mm, dropping the SIM card tray for eSIM, featuring a single camera bump, and potentially a smaller battery. The design remains in early trials, with adjustments still underway.
As the buzz around Apple's iPhone 16 series fades away, rumors of the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup have started swirling. Of the four phones likely to be launched next year, an ‘iPhone 17 Air’ model has generated the most interest, with reports suggesting that it could be the thinnest iPhone made by Apple. Now, a new report by The Information has given us more insights on the dimensions of the upcoming mode.