Apple's upcoming thin iPhone variant dubbed the iPhone 17 Air has been making quite a buzz and a new leak has also revealed the phone's price range and other key features.

According to a report by Macrumors, citing South Korea's Sisa Journal, Apple is looking to have a thickness of 6.25mm with the iPhone 17 Air which would make it the thinnest iPhone ever and top the record of iPhone 6 which was 6.25mm thick.

For perspective, a thickness of 6.2mm mean would mean a reduction of around 20% from the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus and 25% from the iPhone 16 Pro an 16 Pro Max.

The report also suggests that iPhone 17 Air will have a similar price tag as the iPhone 16 Plus, meaning a start price of around $899 in the United States or around ₹90,000 in India.

Apple iPhone 17 Air rumored specs: The iPhone 17 Air is likely to come with a 6.6 inch display with Dynamic Island. It could be powered by the standard A19 chipset and come with support for 8GB of RAM in order to operate Apple Intelligence features.

However, reports suggest the decrease in thickness is also likely to come with a few compromises in other elements including the removal of the physical SIM card tray, meaning the iPhone 17 Air could switch entirely to eSIM technology. Notably, Apple has been selling iPhones without a physical SIM card tray in the US since the iPhone 14, although models in other countries still retain one.

The iPhone 17 Air is also said to have a large, centred camera bump on the back, possibly housing a single camera sensor, which would be a downgrade from the dual camera setup found in the standard iPhone 16 Plus.