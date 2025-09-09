iPhone Air with 5.6mm thickness and A19 Pro chip launched: Price, specifications and more

At the Awe Dropping Event, Apple introduced the ultra-slim iPhone Air, measuring 5.6mm thick, equipped with an A19 Pro chipset and a 6.6-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Govind Choudhary
Updated10 Sep 2025, 12:17 AM IST
Apple has launched its much-awaited super slim iPhone 17 Air with the 5.6mm thickness at the Awe Dropping Event. The device is powered by the A19 Pro chipset and comes with a 6.6-inch Super Retina XDR display.
Apple has launched its much-awaited super slim iPhone 17 Air with the 5.6mm thickness at the Awe Dropping Event. The device is powered by the A19 Pro chipset and comes with a 6.6-inch Super Retina XDR display.(Apple)

Apple has officially launched its thinnest iPhone to date, iPhone Air at the company's Awe Dropping event today. The new iPhone measures a thickenss of just 5.6mm and is even slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Edge which it will directly compete with.

Apple iPhone Air specifications:

iPhone Air comes with a 6.5-inch ProMotion 120Hz Super Retina XDR display. The phone comes with 3,000 nits of peak brightness and is also said to come with 2x better outdoor contrast.

You may be interested in

Apple IPhone 17

Apple IPhone 17

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Storage
  • Check6.1 inch Display Size

₹89990

Check Details

Apple iPhone 17 Air

Apple iPhone 17 Air

  • Check8 GB / 12GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256GB / 512GB Storage
  • Check6.6 inch Display Size

₹99999

Check Details

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹134999

Check Details

Discount

12% OFF

Apple IPhone 16

Apple IPhone 16

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹69999

₹79900

Get This

Discount

14% OFF

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹51499

₹59900

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

Apple IPhone 16 Plus

Apple IPhone 16 Plus

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹78999

₹89900

Get This

Apple IPhone 15

Apple IPhone 15

  • CheckBlack
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹59900

Get This

Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹134899

Get This

Discount

22% OFF

Apple IPhone 15 Plus

Apple IPhone 15 Plus

  • CheckBlack
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹69990

₹89900

Get This

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

The phone runs on the A19 Pro processor which is also used on the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. The phone also uses the new C1x which the successor of C1 modem seen on the iPhone 16e. Apple says that the new modem offer speeds faster than the ones seen on even the iPhone 16 Pro series.

As for optics, the phone comes with a 48MP single rear camera. There is also an 18MP selfie shooter.

iPhone Air price:

iPhone Air comes in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue. The phone starts at a price of 1,19,900 for the 256GB storage variant, 1,39,900 for the 512GB variant and 1,39,900 for the top end 512GB variant.

Apple IncApple Event 2025
Get Latest real-time updates

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsiPhone Air with 5.6mm thickness and A19 Pro chip launched: Price, specifications and more
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.