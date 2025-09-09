iPhone Air with 5.6mm thickness and A19 Pro chip launched: Price, specifications and more

Apple has officially launched its thinnest iPhone to date, iPhone Air at the company's Awe Dropping event today. The new iPhone measures a thickenss of just 5.6mm and is even slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Edge which it will directly compete with.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone Air specifications: iPhone Air comes with a 6.5-inch ProMotion 120Hz Super Retina XDR display. The phone comes with 3,000 nits of peak brightness and is also said to come with 2x better outdoor contrast.

The phone runs on the A19 Pro processor which is also used on the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. The phone also uses the new C1x which the successor of C1 modem seen on the iPhone 16e. Apple says that the new modem offer speeds faster than the ones seen on even the iPhone 16 Pro series.

As for optics, the phone comes with a 48MP single rear camera. There is also an 18MP selfie shooter.

iPhone Air price: iPhone Air comes in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue. The phone starts at a price of ₹1,19,900 for the 256GB storage variant, ₹1,39,900 for the 512GB variant and ₹1,39,900 for the top end 512GB variant.