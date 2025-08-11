iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max to launch next month: Every upgrade expected for Apple’s most powerful phones

Apple is all set to introduce its new iPhone 17 lineup at a launch event next month. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has not yet sent invites for its biggest launch event of the year, it usually follows a pattern of unveiling new iPhones in early September — and this year should be no different.

With just a few weeks left before the upcoming iPhone launches, there has been a lot of speculation around the series. The most anticipated models are the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, so let's take a look at all the upgrades Apple is reportedly planning for its costliest devices.

Design: If leaks are to be believed, Apple is planning to ditch the titanium frame on the iPhone 17 Pro models this year and instead switch back to an aluminium frame. The new iPhones are likely to have an aluminium frame with the back featuring a half-aluminium, half-glass finish. Apart from helping with durability, the new design would still allow wireless charging thanks to the glass section.

Meanwhile, Apple could replace the squarish camera island in favour of a large rectangular camera bump that will house the triple-camera setup (more on this later).

The iPhone 17 Pro lineup could also have a new orange colour option — one of the more vibrant shades offered by Apple — a sharp departure from the muted colour options we have seen in the past. Apart from that, there could be four other available colours: black, white, grey, and dark blue.

Display: Apple could continue to offer the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch sizes. The Cupertino-based tech giant might also finally offer an anti-reflective display coating similar to Samsung's Galaxy devices — though this leak should be taken with a pinch of salt for now.

The Pro models could also see some changes to the Dynamic Island, which might be made slightly smaller. However, they could lose their exclusivity over the ProMotion technology, with leaks suggesting that Apple may expand it to all four iPhone models this year.

Processor: The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max could run on the new A19 Pro silicon from Apple, based on TSMC's new 3nm process technology. There could also be a big boost in RAM, with leaks suggesting the Pro variants may offer 12GB of RAM — up from the 8GB seen in all four iPhone 16 models last year.

The upgrade would help improve the performance of Apple Intelligence features along with other multitasking tasks. Apple could also introduce a vapour chamber cooling system to help with heat dissipation and prevent thermal throttling in the iPhone 17 Pro series.

Battery: The biggest upgrade for the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be in the battery department, with the phone rumoured to come with a 5,000mAh battery compared to the 4,676mAh unit seen in the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, both Pro models could, for the first time, get the ability to reverse wireless charge at 7.5W. They are also expected to support 45W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging, even with third-party chargers.

Camera: All the new iPhone 17 series models are expected to come with an improved 24MP front-facing camera, up from the 12MP shooter on the last generation. The sensor is expected to improve image quality while also allowing images to be cropped without quality loss.

Meanwhile, the telephoto lens is also expected to be upgraded to 48MP from the 12MP shooter on the iPhone 16 models. With this change, the iPhone 17 Pro models would have three 48MP cameras — the wide and ultra-wide lenses are already at that resolution.

The Pro models could also support recording up to 8K video. Apple might also add dual-video recording, a feature common in many Android phones, allowing users to record from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously.