iPhone 17 available for ₹44,768 during Croma Everything Apple Sale: here's how the deal works

Apple's iPhone 17 is getting a big discount during Croma's latest Everything Apple Sale, which is taking the price of the flagship device to under ₹50,000 with all the offers. The phone was launched by the company during its September event last year and is the cheapest among the four devices that debuted then.

iPhone 17 offer during Croma sale: The 256GB version of the iPhone 17, which was launched at a price of ₹82,900 in September last year, is available for an effective price of ₹44,768 during the ongoing Croma sale. The phone isn't listed at a discounted price, but Croma is offering up to ₹23,500 on exchanging your old smartphone and an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹8,000. Meanwhile, the company is also offering up to ₹1,658 on making the purchase using an HDFC Tata Neu card.

Moreover, users can also unlock Tata Neu Coins benefit of up to ₹4,974 on purchasing the latest iPhone.

iPhone 17 specifications: Display: iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with support for HDR and True Tone and offers 1,000 nits of max brightness and 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness. The screen is protected by Apple's Ceramic Shield 2.

Processor: The iPhone 17 is powered by the Apple A19 processor, based on a 3nm process. The processor comes with a six-core CPU, a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The phone comes running on Apple's iOS 26 and supports all the latest Apple Intelligence features.

Camera: The Apple flagship comes with a 48MP primary shooter with OIS and 2x telephoto crop, along with a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens that also supports macro photography. The front of the device houses an 18MP TrueDepth shooter with autofocus and Center Stage. The front and rear shooters both come with support for 4K 60fps video recording with Dolby Vision support.

Durability and design: The iPhone 17 comes with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, meaning it should withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes. The phone weighs 177g and comes with a thickness of 7.95mm. It also comes with the customizable Action Button and a dedicated Camera Control button for clicking pictures, managing zoom, exposure and depth.

Battery & Charging: Apple claims that the iPhone 17 supports 30 hours of video playback on a single charge. The phone comes with support for up to 40W wired charging and 25W wireless MagSafe charging.