iPhone 17 for under ₹50,000? iPhone Air, 17 Pro and more get massive Black Friday discounts. How to grab the deals

Croma’s Black Friday sale is offering major discounts on Apple’s latest iPhones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 17, iPhone Air and others, with cashback, coupons and generous exchange bonuses bringing effective prices significantly lower for upgraders. Here are top five deals you should not miss.

Govind Choudhary
Updated27 Nov 2025, 08:46 AM IST
Croma is offering the iPhone Air (256GB) for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,19,900. Customers can access up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 in bank cashback and coupon savings of as much as <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000.
Croma is offering the iPhone Air (256GB) for ₹1,19,900. Customers can access up to ₹3,000 in bank cashback and coupon savings of as much as ₹10,000.(Apple)

Black Friday sales have kicked off across India and globally, with both online platforms and brick-and-mortar retailers rolling out major discounts on electronics, appliances and accessories. Croma has joined the annual shopping rush with its own week-long promotion, offering sizeable cuts on popular smartphones including Apple’s latest iPhone range. The sale began on 22 November and will continue until 30 November.

iPhone 16 sees notable price drop

Croma has listed the iPhone 16 (128GB) at 66,490, down from its original 69,900. Shoppers can also use a coupon worth up to 1,500 and avail themselves of bank cashback of up to 3,000. An exchange bonus of 6,000 is available as well. Customers trading in an iPhone 15 could see the overall price fall by as much as 16,000, bringing the effective cost to around 39,990.

iPhone 17 available with exchange incentives

The iPhone 17 (256GB) is currently priced at 82,900. Buyers can secure up to 1,000 in bank cashback and claim an exchange benefit of 7,000. Those swapping an iPhone 15 may receive up to 29,000 off, potentially reducing the final payable amount to roughly 45,900.

View full Image
The iPhone 17 (256GB) is currently priced at 82,900.
(Ayushmann Chawla)

iPhone Air sees significant bundled discounts

Croma is offering the iPhone Air (256GB) for 1,19,900. Customers can access up to 3,000 in bank cashback and coupon savings of as much as 10,000. An additional 12,000 exchange bonus is also on the table. For shoppers trading in an iPhone 15, the final effective price can fall to about 54,900 after all adjustments.

Also Read | Black Friday deals: Massive discounts on iPhone 13, 15 and 16 — check the offers

Price cuts extend to iPhone 17 Pro models

The iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) has been listed at 1,34,900, along with bank cashback of up to 3,000 and an exchange bonus of 12,000. Trading in an iPhone 15 Pro can unlock further reductions, lowering the final amount to around 79,900.

Also Read | Croma Black Friday deals: 5 Best deals on premium smartphones you shouldn't miss

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) is retailing at 1,49,900. Similar cashback and exchange benefits apply, and customers exchanging an iPhone 15 Pro Max could see the price fall to approximately 94,900.

Strong offers ahead of year-end shopping season

With Black Friday increasingly embraced in India, Croma’s latest deals provide one of the better opportunities for buyers looking to upgrade to newer iPhone models before the year ends.

