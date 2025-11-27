iPhone 17 for under ₹50,000? iPhone Air, 17 Pro and more get massive Black Friday discounts. How to grab the deals

Black Friday sales have kicked off across India and globally, with both online platforms and brick-and-mortar retailers rolling out major discounts on electronics, appliances and accessories. Croma has joined the annual shopping rush with its own week-long promotion, offering sizeable cuts on popular smartphones including Apple’s latest iPhone range. The sale began on 22 November and will continue until 30 November.

iPhone 16 sees notable price drop Croma has listed the iPhone 16 (128GB) at ₹66,490, down from its original ₹69,900. Shoppers can also use a coupon worth up to ₹1,500 and avail themselves of bank cashback of up to ₹3,000. An exchange bonus of ₹6,000 is available as well. Customers trading in an iPhone 15 could see the overall price fall by as much as ₹16,000, bringing the effective cost to around ₹39,990.

iPhone 17 available with exchange incentives The iPhone 17 (256GB) is currently priced at ₹82,900. Buyers can secure up to ₹1,000 in bank cashback and claim an exchange benefit of ₹7,000. Those swapping an iPhone 15 may receive up to ₹29,000 off, potentially reducing the final payable amount to roughly ₹45,900.

View full Image The iPhone 17 (256GB) is currently priced at ₹ 82,900. ( Ayushmann Chawla )

iPhone Air sees significant bundled discounts Croma is offering the iPhone Air (256GB) for ₹1,19,900. Customers can access up to ₹3,000 in bank cashback and coupon savings of as much as ₹10,000. An additional ₹12,000 exchange bonus is also on the table. For shoppers trading in an iPhone 15, the final effective price can fall to about ₹54,900 after all adjustments.

Price cuts extend to iPhone 17 Pro models The iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) has been listed at ₹1,34,900, along with bank cashback of up to ₹3,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹12,000. Trading in an iPhone 15 Pro can unlock further reductions, lowering the final amount to around ₹79,900.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) is retailing at ₹1,49,900. Similar cashback and exchange benefits apply, and customers exchanging an iPhone 15 Pro Max could see the price fall to approximately ₹94,900.