iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro price in India, launch date, display, camera and everything we know so far

Apple's iPhone 17 series is set to make its debut at the company's ‘Awe Dropping’ event on September 9. The Cupertino-based tech giant is set to debut four new iPhones along with a few other accessories at its biggest hardware launch of the year.

Ahead of the official launch, there is a lot of speculation about the pricing of the iPhone 17 series. Let's take a look at everything that has been leaked about the new devices so far.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro series: What to expect? The iPhone 17 is expected to retain the same design as its predecessor, and the major upgrades to the phone could be in terms of the new A19 processor and the ProMotion 120Hz LTPO display. All four new iPhone models are tipped to get a new 24MP selfie camera that could support better details along with 2x cropping without detail loss.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are likely to come with a new horizontal camera bar and an aluminum-and-glass body, ditching the classic titanium frame from the last two generations.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could run on the new A19 Pro silicon from Apple, based on TSMC's new 3nm process technology. There could also be a big boost in RAM, with leaks suggesting the Pro variants may offer 12GB of RAM — up from the 8GB seen in all four iPhone 16 models last year.

Meanwhile, the telephoto lens is also expected to be upgraded to 48MP on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. With this change, the iPhone 17 Pro models would have three 48MP cameras — the wide and ultra-wide lenses are already at that resolution.

iPhone 17 price: There is no clarity yet on the exact starting price of the iPhone 17, with some leaks hinting at a potential $50 hike due to the rise in cost of internal components after the US government imposed tariffs, while others suggest that the same $799 price could continue.

If there is no price hike, the iPhone 17 should start at the same price as its predecessor in India, which could be priced at ₹79,990.