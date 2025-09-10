iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max launched in India: Price, sale date and all you need to know

Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series in India after officially unveiling its new iPhone models at the “Awe Dropping” event in Cuperino. The new iPhone models begin at a price of ₹82,900 and go up to ₹2,29,900 for the top end 2TB storage variant.
iPhone 17 is priced at ₹82,900 for the 256GB storage variant and ₹1,02,900 for the 512GB storage model.
iPhone Air, on the other hand, starts at a price of ₹1,19,900 for the 256GB variant and goes to ₹1,39,900 for the 512GB model and ₹1,59,900 for the top end 1TB storage model.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900 for the 256GB model and goes to ₹1,54,900 for the 512GB model and ₹1,74,900 for the top end 1TB model.
iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,49,900 for the 256GB variant, ₹1,69,900 for the 512GB variant, ₹1,89,900 for the 1TB variant and ₹2,29,900 for the top end 2TB storage model.
Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.