iPhone 17 launch in 5 days: Last-minute leak reveals big RAM boost for THESE models

The iPhone 17 series is all set to make its debut at the company's "Awe Dropping" event on September 9. Just days ahead of the event, a new leak from Taiwanese market intelligence firm TrendForce has confirmed the RAM upgrades expected for three of the four models launching this year.

Advertisement

These iPhone 17 models are likely to get a RAM boost: The report notes that Apple is expected to provide a boost in RAM to the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The new iPhones are expected to come with 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB in the previous models. It also states that the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro models should start with 256GB of storage and go up to 1TB.

The upgraded RAM in these models is likely to lead to overall faster performance, along with improvements in handling multitasking and Apple Intelligence features.

Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 17 is expected to come with the same 8GB of RAM from last year. The iPhone 16 last year had gotten a RAM boost, with its predecessor, the iPhone 15, coming with 6GB of RAM that disqualified it from running Apple Intelligence.

Advertisement

Here is the breakdown of RAM and storage options for different iPhone variants:

iPhone 17: 8GB RAM; 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

iPhone 17 Air: 12GB RAM; 256GB / 512GB / 1TB storage

iPhone 17 Pro: 12GB RAM; 256GB / 512GB / 1TB storage

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 12GB RAM; 256GB / 512GB / 1TB storage

iPhone 17 series: What to expect? The iPhone 17 is expected to come with a bigger 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 17 Air could pack a 6.6-inch display. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could continue to come with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch panels. All four variants are expected to come with a ProMotion 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, a feature that was only reserved for the Pro lineup until last year.

Advertisement

All the new iPhone 17 series models are expected to come with a new 24MP selfie shooter, which could offer more detail retention along with support for a new 2x cropping feature.

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are likely to be powered by the A19 processor, while the Pro models could be powered by the A19 Pro chipset.