iPhone 17 launching next month: Price, display, camera and all we know so far

Apple's new iPhone 17 series is just weeks away from debut, with the launch date likely to be in the second week of September. Ahead of Apple's biggest hardware launch of the year, we have a lot of leaks and rumours about the new devices. While four models are expected to receive some exciting changes this year, the highlight of this year's Apple event will likely be the vanilla iPhone 17 variant, which could be the most complete standard iPhone model in decades.

Let's take a look at everything we know about the device so far.

iPhone 17 display: The biggest complaint with the standard iPhone 16 variant last year was the presence of a 60Hz display, while 120Hz displays have become common even in budget and mid-range phones.

If leaks are to be believed, Apple is set to resolve these complaints with the iPhone 17, which could feature a bigger 6.3-inch display (compared to the 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 16) and may use the same panel from the iPhone 16 Pro models.

The iPhone 17 could feature an LTPO OLED ProMotion 120Hz display, meaning it could scale from 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the task running on the device. Compared to the last generation, the iPhone 17 could also see a 30 percent increase in brightness and longevity.

iPhone 17 processor: The iPhone 17 is expected to be powered by the new A19 chipset based on TSMC's 3nm process, offering improved performance and efficiency compared to the A18 silicon on the iPhone 16. The phone could continue to have 8GB of RAM, which is the bare minimum needed for running Apple Intelligence–related tasks. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro lineup is expected to come with 12GB of RAM this year.

iPhone 17 design: While there will be major design changes to other iPhone 17 models, the standard iPhone 17 is unlikely to see many changes and could retain the same pill-shaped camera layout on the back that houses a dual-camera setup.

As for colour options, the iPhone 17 could come in Black, White, Steel Gray, Green, and Purple finishes.

Camera: Like the other variants in the lineup, the iPhone 17 is tipped to get a new 24MP selfie shooter, compared to the 12MP sensor on its predecessor. The new camera setup is likely to not only capture more detail in images but could also enable cropping without significant detail loss.

The rear camera setup on the iPhone 17 is unlikely to change, with a 48MP primary and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens expected to remain.