Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the iPhone 17 series, including a new Air model with a slim design and advanced camera features. Key upgrades could include the A19 chip, ProMotion displays and the integration of a 5G modem in the iPhone 17 Air, enhancing performance and connectivity.

Apple has reportedly completed the development of its iPhone 16 lineup, but attention is already shifting to the next-generation iPhone 17 series. Rumours suggest that Apple is expected to introduce some of the most significant changes in years, including the launch of a brand-new iPhone 17 Air model, enhanced camera capabilities, and improved performance across the range.

Here are the five most anticipated upgrades expected in the iPhone 17 series:

1. The thinnest iPhone yet As per several media reports, Apple is believed to be preparing to unveil a new 'Air' variant, following the design philosophy of the MacBook Air and iPad Air. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the slimmest iPhone to date, with an estimated thickness between 5mm and 6.25mm.

Unlike previous iterations, the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to replace the iPhone Plus model, which has seen lower sales figures in comparison to other variants. It is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display and a horizontal camera bump housing a single 48-megapixel sensor.

2. The next-generation A19 chip Under the hood, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are expected to be powered by Apple’s latest A19 chip, built using TSMC’s advanced 3nm N3P process. This new processor is expected to bring significant improvements in both performance and energy efficiency, delivering faster processing speeds and extended battery life.

3. ProMotion displays One of the most notable upgrades expected in the iPhone 17 series is the introduction of ProMotion technology across the entire range. While Apple has previously reserved its 120Hz refresh rate for Pro models, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are also tipped to feature the smoother display technology.

This transition is likely to be enabled by LTPO OLED panels, which also allow for always-on display functionality.

4. Camera capabilities Apple is also rumoured to be making significant strides in camera technology with the iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a triple-lens setup, each boasting 48MP resolution for wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to include a single 48MP sensor with a redesigned horizontal camera module.

Additionally, at least one iPhone 17 model could introduce a mechanical variable aperture, a feature that would provide users with greater control over depth of field for more professional-looking photography.

5. Apple’s in-house 5G modem and Wi-Fi 7 For the first time, Apple is reportedly planning to integrate its own 5G modem into the iPhone 17 Air, while the rest of the series will likely continue using Qualcomm’s modems. Moreover, all models are expected to feature Apple’s proprietary Wi-Fi 7 chip, promising improved speed, lower latency, and enhanced connectivity.