iPhone 17 leaks: Apple likely to ditch Plus variant, Dynamic Island to undergo major changes
Rumors suggest Apple's iPhone 17 lineup may feature a refreshed look, front camera improvements, and a smaller Dynamic Island. The series is expected to include iPhone 17, Slim, Pro, and Pro Max models with different display sizes and design materials.
There's still a few months left before Apple announces its latest iPhone 16 lineup but even prior that rumor mills can't stop running about all the changes the Cupertino based tech giant is planning for its next year's flagship series, the iPhone 17 lineup. The latest rumors reveal that the iPhone 17 series could come with a refreshed look, front camera improvements, a smaller Dynamic Island among other improvements.