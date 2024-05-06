There's still a few months left before Apple announces its latest iPhone 16 lineup but even prior that rumor mills can't stop running about all the changes the Cupertino based tech giant is planning for its next year's flagship series, the iPhone 17 lineup. The latest rumors reveal that the iPhone 17 series could come with a refreshed look, front camera improvements, a smaller Dynamic Island among other improvements.

According to an investor note by Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, Apple is plannning to ditch the Plus variant and instead opt for a Slim variant with the iPhone 17 series. A similar claim was also made by analyst Ross Young in his report earlier this year.

iPhone 17 design changes:

Similar to other iPhone lineups in the past, the iPhone 17 series is also likely to be available in 4 variants with the Plus variant being replaced with a Slim model. The reported sizes of these models are given below:

iPhone 17: 6.1-inch display

iPhone 17 Slim: 6.6-inch display

iPhone 17 Pro: 6.3-inch display

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9-inch display

Apple is likely to provide the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim and iPhone 17 Pro models and aluminisum design which will be ‘more complex’. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will continue to boast a titanium build.

In a shocking development, Pu also reveals that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a ‘narrowed Dynamic Island’, thanks to the new ‘metalen’ technology which will be used for the proximity sensor on the premium defvice. Meanwhile, all the other iPhone 17 variants are likely to come with the same design as before.

iPhone 17 series specifications:

As per Pu, iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim variant will likely come with 8GB RAM and be powered by the A18 or A19 bionic chipset. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are likely to come with 12GB of RAM and run on the A19 Pro chipset. Moreover, Pu says that the iPhone 17 series is likely to feature 24MP front facing cameras, a huge upgrade over the 12MP shooters seen on the iPhone 15 series.

The current generation iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with 6GB RAM while the Pro variants are equipped with 8GB of RAM. However, the company is likely to equip all its iPhone 16 models with the same 8GB of RAM.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!