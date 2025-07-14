iPhone 17 lineup could launch in up to 6 colours, including light purple and orange

Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup is expected to make its debut later this year, with four models likely to be introduced, the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. As anticipation builds, a new leak has provided a closer look at what could be the official colour options for the upcoming handsets.

Images of lens protection covers, allegedly belonging to the iPhone 17 series, have surfaced online. Shared by tech tipster Sonny Dickson, the components offer a glimpse into the potential aesthetic changes Apple might bring to its next generation of smartphones.

According to the leak, the base iPhone 17 model could be available in six colourways: black, grey, silver, light blue, light green, and light purple. These options suggest a broader range of lighter hues compared to the previous generation.

The iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to take the place of the iPhone 16 Plus, may be offered in four shades: black, silver, light gold, and light blue. These tones largely align with prior leaks regarding this model’s potential finishes.

As for the more premium iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max variants, the leaked covers appear in black, grey, silver, dark blue, and a distinct orange shade. This orange hue is speculated to represent a darker gold or copper-like finish, hinting at a bold design shift for the high-end models.

Alongside the colour leaks, previous images have also pointed to a few notable design changes. The Apple logo on the Pro models appears to have been repositioned slightly lower on the rear panel. The camera module is also rumoured to have undergone a redesign, with three sensors now housed in circular units aligned on the left within a rectangular camera bar. The LED flash and LiDAR sensor are reportedly positioned to the right of this setup.