iPhone 17 now available for less than ₹50,000 during latest Croma sale: How to get the deal?

Apple's latest iPhone 17 is getting a big discount on Croma and is effectively being made available for a price of under ₹50,000. With the iPhone 16e and iPhone 17e lacking a secondary camera and a modern display, the iPhone 17 is perhaps the most affordable iPhone at this point with almost all of the flagship features that make it a premium device, just like its Pro siblings.

How to get iPhone 17 for ₹ 44,768? The iPhone 17 base variant with 256GB storage is listed at a price of ₹82,900 on the e-commerce platform. However, Croma is also offering a 2% coupon discount worth ₹1,658. There is also an exchange value of up to ₹23,500 on your old device, along with up to ₹8,000 exchange bonus. The company is also providing TATA Neu coins benefit of up to ₹4,974, all of which takes the effective price of the Apple flagship down to ₹44,768.

iPhone 17 specifications: Launched in September last year, the iPhone 17 is the base iPhone model to come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone features a 6.3-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The phone is protected by Apple's latest Ceramic Shield 2 protection, which Apple claims is 3 times more scratch-resistant and offers better anti-reflection compared to its predecessor.

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The phone runs on the Apple A19 chipset based on a 3nm process, with a 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. This means that the phone is more than capable of running all the Apple Intelligence features that the company currently offers on iOS 26 and even others that it will bring with iOS 27 this year.

The storage on the base variant was doubled by Apple from 128GB to 256GB and, if you are interested, the Cupertino-based tech giant also offers a 512GB model.

On the camera front, there is a 48MP wide-angle camera with 2x telephoto support and OIS and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera with support for macro photography. On the front, you get an 18MP selfie shooter with support for autofocus.