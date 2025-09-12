iPhone 17 pre-booking starts today: India & US price, time, where to buy and more

Apple unveiled its iPhone 17 series at the company's "Awe Dropping" event earlier this week. The new iPhone models will now be available to pre-order for users globally from today, ensuring Apple enthusiasts get access to the new iPhone 17 models when the phones eventually go on sale on September 19.

When do iPhone 17 pre-bookings begin? The iPhone 17 pre-booking begins at 5:30 PM (India time), 8 AM ET, or 5 AM PT. Globally, users can pre-order the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air from Apple's official website or on the Apple Store app.

In India, users also have the option of pre-ordering the new iPhone models via Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Croma. Moreover, Amazon and Flipkart also have dedicated pages for the iPhone 17 series, which indicates that they may also allow users to pre-order the latest devices.

Pre-ordering the iPhones helps ensure access to the new iPhone models when they go on sale on September 19. This means even if there is hoarding for any of the new iPhone models on the sale date, pre-ordered users will not have to pay any premium for getting the iPhones on time.

iPhone 17 series price in India and the US: iPhone 17 price in India:

iPhone 17 (256GB): ₹82,900

iPhone 17 (512GB): ₹1,02,900

iPhone Air (256GB): ₹1,19,900

iPhone Air (512GB): ₹1,39,900

iPhone Air (1TB): ₹1,59,900

iPhone 17 Pro:

iPhone 17 Pro (256GB): ₹1,34,900

iPhone 17 Pro (512GB): ₹1,54,900

iPhone 17 Pro (1TB): ₹1,74,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB): ₹1,49,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max (512GB): ₹1,69,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max (1TB): ₹1,89,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max (2TB): ₹2,29,900

While the starting price of the iPhone 17 is higher than the iPhone 16, the tech giant starts the new iPhones with 256GB of base storage which effectively makes it cheaper than the iPhone 16 that started with 128GB of base storage.

iPhone 17 series price in US:

iPhone 17 (256GB): $799

iPhone 17 (512GB): $999

iPhone 17 Air (256GB): $999

iPhone 17 Air (512GB): $1,199

iPhone 17 Air (1TB): $1,399

iPhone 17 Pro (256GB): $1,099

iPhone 17 Pro (512GB): $1,299

iPhone 17 Pro (1TB): $1,499

iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB): $1,199

iPhone 17 Pro Max (512GB): $1,399

iPhone 17 Pro Max (1TB): $1,599