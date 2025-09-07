iPhone 17 price in India and US: How much will Apple’s new flagships cost?

Apple's iPhone 17 series launch is just days away, with the company likely to unveil four new flagship models at its “Awe Dropping” event on September 9. While Apple, in classic Apple fashion, will continue to keep mum about the specs and availability of the new devices until the official launch event, there are numerous leaks at this point that reveal what to expect in terms of pricing and specifications for the new iPhones.

iPhone 17 series pricing: If a recent leak by TrendForce is to be believed, the standard iPhone 17 model is unlikely to receive any price hike and could start at the same $799 starting price from last year.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max could also see a $50-$100 hike in their prices thanks to new upgrades to be added by Apple. A similar prediction has been made via a report from JP Morgan, which suggests that prospective buyers should brace themselves for a price bump from last year.

Here are the expected prices of the iPhone 17 series:

iPhone 17: $799 or ₹79,900

iPhone 17 Air: $949 - $1,000 (around ₹90,000 - 1,00,000)

iPhone 17 Pro: $1,099 (around ₹1,30,000)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,199 - $1,249 (around ₹1,45,000)

iPhone 17 series: What could be the big upgrades? Apple is expected to provide the 120Hz ProMotion LTPO AMOLED display to all the iPhone 17 variants this year. The feature used to be exclusive to the Pro model iPhones until last year, but it could be available on the Air and standard models as well.

The Pro models are tipped to get a more scratch-resistant, anti-reflective coating, but this leak must be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Pro models and iPhone 17 Air are also expected to get a RAM boost, coming with 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB on their predecessors.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to come in a sleek and light finish with a thickness of around 5.5mm and a weight under 150 grams. The trade-offs for this package could be the presence of a single camera sensor and a battery under 3,000 mAh.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro series is likely to be powered by the A19 Pro chipset, which could offer marginal improvements in performance and battery life. Talking about battery life, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to get the biggest battery ever on an iPhone with a 5,000mAh setup, up from 4,676 mAh on its predecessor.

iPhone 17 Pro models are also likely to come with an upgraded 48MP telephoto lens that could make them the first Apple devices with a triple 48MP camera setup. The selfie shooter on all iPhone 17 models is also likely to be upgraded from 12MP to 24MP, with support for a new crop image feature.