iPhone 17 series price leaks days before launch: Here's how much Apple's new flagships may cost

With just around 5 days left for the iPhone 17 series, there is a lot of buzz about Apple's new flagship devices. The biggest question on everyone's mind, however, is if the new iPhones will cost the same as last year or if they will get a price hike. While we have had leaks on the pricing and specs of iPhone 17 series for almost a year, a fresh new leak has given more perspective on what to expect from the new devices.

iPhone 17 series pricing: As per a new leak by Trendforce, Apple is expected to keep the pricing the same for the standard iPhone 17 model, which means the phone is likely to start at $799 for the 128GB variant.

However, the report notes that there could be a $50 to $100 rise in costs for the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, or iPhone 17 Pro Max in order to reflect their “design breakthroughs and hardware enhancements”.The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be priced at a similar price point as the Galaxy S25 Edge, the report notes.

If these projections come to fruition, it would mean a tentative $949-$1,000 price range for the iPhone 17 Air, a $1,049-$1,100 price for the iPhone 17 Pro, and a $1,150-$1,149 range for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

What upgrades will the new iPhones get? The new report confirms many of the previously rumored upgrades for the iPhone 17 series. All four variants are expected to come with the same ProMotion 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display. The iPhone 17 could have a 6.3-inch panel while the iPhone 17 Air could have a 6.6-inch display, and the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could have the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays from last year.