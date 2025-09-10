iPhone 17 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra 3, AirPods Pro 3 and more: Everything Apple announced at Awe Dropping Event

Apple held its annual “Awe Dropping” event on Wednesday, unveiling its latest devices, including iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods. The new devices are set to be available from 19 September across more than 50 countries, including the US, India, the UK, Japan, the EU, and the UAE. Here is everything that Apple announced at its “Awe Dropping” Event.

Advertisement

Apple Watch Line-up: Ultra 3, SE 3, and Series 11 Three new smartwatches were announced: the Apple Watch Ultra 3, the Apple Watch SE 3, and the Apple Watch Series 11. Each model differs in display size, material, connectivity, and health-focused features.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 features the largest display on an Apple Watch to date, using LTPO3 and wide-angle OLED technology. Its battery life lasts up to 42 hours and can be extended to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. It also supports 5G and two-way satellite communication, allowing messaging, location sharing, and emergency calls in areas without network coverage.

Health features include hypertension notifications, a Sleep Score system, and Workout Buddy, an AI-based feature that tracks activities such as running, cycling, swimming, diving, golf, and hiking. The Ultra 3 is available in natural and black titanium finishes.

Advertisement

The Apple Watch SE 3 uses the S10 chip, which improves processing performance and energy efficiency. It has an Always-On display, supports fast charging, and includes 5G connectivity. Health and fitness tracking includes sleep monitoring, wrist temperature sensing, retrospective ovulation estimates, and sleep apnea notifications. Gesture controls, such as double-tap and wrist flick, allow users to interact with the device without touching the screen. The SE 3 is available in 40mm and 44mm aluminium cases, offered in midnight and starlight colours.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is slimmer than previous models, with up to 24 hours of battery life. It introduces 5G with a redesigned antenna and shares several health tracking features with the Ultra 3, including ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, hypertension alerts, and Sleep Score calculation. The Series 11 runs on watchOS 26, which features the Liquid Glass interface, new watch faces such as Flow and Exactograph, expanded gesture support, and Live Translation functionality.

Advertisement

All three models incorporate recycled cobalt in their batteries, are manufactured using renewable energy, and come in fibre-based recyclable packaging.

watchOS 26 brings updates to the user interface, including layered transparency through the Liquid Glass interface. A new watch face gallery provides additional display options, while Smart Stack has been updated for better app and notification management. Live Translation has been integrated for text and speech, and Apple Intelligence supports features such as Workout Buddy, Smart Stack, and Messages, providing AI-based activity tracking and predictive actions.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Apple introduced the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, and the standard iPhone 17. All devices run iOS 26 and support Apple Intelligence, which provides on-device AI functionality for translation, photo recognition, messaging enhancements, and other contextual features.

Advertisement

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are powered by the A19 Pro chip, built on a 3nm process. Each device features a six-core CPU and six-core GPU, with a 16-core Neural Engine optimised for AI tasks. The N1 wireless component provides support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and improves connectivity for AirDrop and Personal Hotspot functions.

The iPhone 17 Pro has a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the Pro Max has a 6.9-inch panel. Both displays reach a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, doubling the outdoor contrast compared to the previous generation. Ceramic Shield 2 covers both front and back surfaces for increased scratch and crack resistance. ProMotion refresh rates of up to 120Hz and Always-On display functionality are maintained.

Advertisement

Thermal management is improved with a vapour chamber system embedded into the chassis, which distributes heat away from the A19 Pro chip. This allows sustained performance during resource-intensive tasks. Battery capacity has also been increased, with the Pro Max providing the longest battery life among current iPhones. Both devices support fast charging, reaching 50 per cent capacity in about 20 minutes with Apple’s 40W USB-C adapter.

Camera systems on the Pro models include three 48-megapixel sensors: wide-angle, ultra-wide, and telephoto. The Pro Max offers up to 8x optical zoom and a 100mm 4x optical zoom for portrait photography. Digital zoom extends to 40x. The front-facing camera has been upgraded to 18 megapixels and supports Centre Stage, dual-capture recording, and portrait shooting in both landscape and portrait orientation. Video recording supports ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, and genlock.

Advertisement

iPhone Air The iPhone Air is 5.6mm thick and features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz ProMotion panel. It uses the A19 Pro chip and the new C1X modem, which offers improved networking speeds. The device has a 48-megapixel main rear camera and an 18-megapixel front camera. Battery life is claimed to allow up to 27 hours of video playback, with fast charging reaching 50 percent in 30 minutes. Colour options include space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue.

iPhone 17 The standard iPhone 17 runs on the A19 chip, with a 6.3-inch display supporting 120Hz refresh rates. It has a dual 48-megapixel rear camera system with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation and 2X telephoto capability. The front camera is 18 megapixels and supports Centre Stage. Storage options start at 256GB and extend to 512GB. Dual SIM support is included, along with IP68 dust and water resistance.

Advertisement

AirPods Pro 3 The AirPods Pro 3 feature audio improvements, health monitoring, and translation functionality. The earbuds include a redesigned form factor and foam-infused tips in five sizes for a more secure fit during physical activity.