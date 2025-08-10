iPhone 17 series tipped to cost more than iPhone 16: Here's how much it could cost in India and US

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is all set to debut next month, running the latest iOS 26 operating system. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil four new models during its September launch event — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new thin and light iPhone 17 Air.

While the official launch date hasn’t been confirmed, if Apple follows its traditional cycle, the devices will likely be revealed in early September. Anticipation is already high, with the rumor mill churning out leaks about potential features and pricing.

However, US President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” on India and China — two major iPhone manufacturing hubs — have created uncertainty over whether Apple will maintain last year’s pricing or increase it.

iPhone 17 series likely to cost more than iPhone 16 According to a report by MacRumors, the iPhone 17 series will “likely” be more expensive than its predecessor in the US, based on estimates from GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu.

In a research note earlier this week, Pu attributed the possible price hike to new US tariffs on products imported from China and India.

Earlier, Apple CEO Tim Cook appeared at a White House press conference with President Trump, announcing an additional $100 billion investment in the US to bring more of Apple’s supply chain and advanced production home.

As a result of this investment, Apple has reportedly been exempted from part of the new tariff regime. According to The Wall Street Journal, the US would impose a 20% tariff on iPhones imported from China and 0% on those imported from India.

Cook has previously stated that most iPhones sold in the US between April and June were made in India. While India was once a minor part of Apple’s supply chain, it now accounts for 14% of flagship iPhone production.

Expected pricing for iPhone 17 series A leak from Chinese tipster Instant Digital suggested a $50 price increase over the iPhone 16 series. If accurate, the iPhone 17 could start at $849 in the US (around ₹89,900 in India).