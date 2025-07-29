iPhone 17 Pro leak hints at 8x zoom, dual recording and new camera interface

Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 17 Pro could see a significant focus on camera capabilities, according to new claims made by an anonymous tipster, reported MacRumors. While the information remains unverified and should be treated cautiously, it suggests several noteworthy upgrades that may set the upcoming Pro models apart from their predecessors.

Enhanced Optical Zoom and New Camera App As per the report, the most substantial claim concerns an upgraded telephoto lens capable of up to 8× optical zoom, a noticeable jump from the 5× zoom expected on the iPhone 16 Pro range. The lens is said to be capable of physical movement, allowing for continuous optical zoom across multiple focal lengths, a feature that, if accurate, would bring added versatility for both photography and video.

The tipster also reportedly mentioned an all-new “pro” camera application for stills and video. This software would potentially rival existing third-party tools such as Halide, Filmic Pro, and Kino. However, it remains unclear whether this app would be exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro series or rolled out more broadly. The report added that Apple might alternatively release a major overhaul to its current Final Cut Camera app instead of launching an entirely new one.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 17 lineup may arrive in THESE fresh colourways, leak suggests

Additional Camera Control Button A further hardware tweak could come in the form of a new Camera Control button placed on the top edge of the handset. This would act as a companion to the camera button on the bottom-right side of current iPhone 16 models, providing quicker access to photography settings and features.

Other Rumoured Changes The report reiterated previous speculation regarding aesthetic changes, including a new copper-coloured finish and a repositioned, centred Apple logo on the rear casing. These cosmetic updates would accompany the expected redesign of the iPhone 17 Pro’s camera array.