iPhone 17 Pro Max available for ₹1,25,400 during Flipkart Sasa Lele sale: here's how the deal works

While smartphone prices are on the rise, Apple's flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max is getting a big discount during the recent Flipkart Sasa Lele sale. As part fo the ongoing sale, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is being made available at an effective price of around ₹1,25,000.

Here's how the deal works

iPhone 17 Pro Max price drop:

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max during the Flipkart Sasa Lele sale? ⌵ The iPhone 17 Pro Max is available at an effective price of around ₹1,25,000 during the Flipkart Sasa Lele sale. This includes a ₹6,500 instant discount and ₹4,000 cashback when using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. 2 How does the iPhone 17 Pro Max deal work on Flipkart? ⌵ The iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed at ₹1,349,900 during the sale. An additional ₹6,500 instant discount and ₹4,000 cashback are offered with the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, bringing the effective price down. 3 What are the key specifications of the iPhone 17 Pro Max? ⌵ The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, powered by the A19 Pro chip. It has a triple 48MP rear camera system and an 18MP front camera. 4 How much will the iPhone 18 Pro Max cost? ⌵ Leaks suggest Apple will use 'aggressive pricing' for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. One analyst report estimates the iPhone 18 Pro starting at $1,099 and the iPhone 18 Pro Max at $1,199. 5 What are the expected display sizes for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup? ⌵ Rumors indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will retain the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch OLED display sizes as the previous generation.

iPhone 17 Pro Max launched in India at a startin price of ₹1,49,900. However, during the ongoing Flipkart Sasa Lele sale, the Apple flagship is listed at a price of ₹1,349,900.

Moreover, the e-commerce platform is also offering a ₹6,500 instant discount and ₹4,000 cashback (to be credited to the bank account after the return period ends) on making the payment using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, taking the effective price to ₹1,24,400.

iPhone 17 Pro Max specifications: The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2868x1320 pixels and a 120Hz ProMotion adaptive refresh rate. The screen supports Always-On functionality, True Tone, and reaches up to 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness while being protected by Apple's Ceramic Shield 2.

The phone comes with a thickness of 8.75mm while weighing 231g. The phone comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it is protected against up to 1.5 meter of water for 30 minutes.

The Apple flagship also comes with a multi-function Action button for setting custom shortcuts and a dedicated Camera Control sensor for tinkering with things like exposure, depth, and zoom adjustments.

Performance and Storage The smartphone is powered by the 3nm A19 Pro chip with a 6-core CPU (two performance and four efficiency cores), a 6-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The device runs on iOS 26 and supports all of Apple Intelligence features.

Cameras The rear camera system consists of three 48MP sensors. The primary 48MP Fusion wide-angle camera (f/1.78) supports second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization. It is paired with a 48MP Fusion 120-degree ultra-wide lens and a 48MP Fusion telephoto lens (f/2.8) that offers 8x optical-quality zoom in and up to 40x digital zoom. The camera supports 4K Dolby Vision video recording at up to 120 fps, Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps, and Spatial video recording.

On the front, the device houses an 18MP Centre Stage camera with autofocus, capable of recording 4K Dolby Vision video at 60 fps.

Battery and Connectivity The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a claim of up to 37 hours of video playback. It supports USB-C fast charging, capable of reaching a 50% charge in 20 minutes when using a 40W adapter or higher. It also supports MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging at up to 25W.

As for connectivity, the phone comes with 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, Thread networking technology, and NFC.