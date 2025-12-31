iPhone 17 Pro Max gets over ₹11,000 discount ahead of New Year: how to grab the deal

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max is getting a big discount ahead of the New Year, where the phone is not only listed at over ₹10,000 off from its launch price but is also eligible for additional offers. The flagship iPhone model was launched by the Cupertino-based tech giant during its launch event in September.

iPhone 17 Pro Max price cut: During the recent Vijay Sales Apple Days, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed at a price of ₹1,38,490, down from its original launch price of ₹1,49,900. Moreover, the device is also eligible for a ₹4,000 instant bank discount using certain cards, which takes the effective price of the device to ₹1,34,490.

Here are the cards which are eligible for the ₹4,000 instant discount: ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, HDFC Bank credit cards, American Express credit cards, HSBC Bank credit and debit cards, RBL Bank credit cards, OneCard credit cards, IDFC First Bank credit cards, AU Small Finance Bank credit cards, Yes Bank credit cards, BOBCARD, Punjab National Bank (PNB) credit cards, and DBS Bank credit cards.

iPhone 17 Pro Max specifications: The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a massive 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2868x1320 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The panel supports ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz and boasts a peak outdoor brightness of 3,000 nits. It is protected by Apple's Ceramic Shield 2.

Under the hood, the flagship is powered by the 3nm six-core A19 Pro chip, which includes a 6-core GPU with neural accelerators and a 16-core Neural Engine. It comes in storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB and runs on iOS 26.

For optics, the iPhone 17 Pro Max sports a powerful triple rear camera setup. It comprises a 48MP Fusion wide-angle camera with an f/1.78 aperture, a 48MP Ultra Wide lens with macro capability, and a 48MP Fusion Telephoto camera. The telephoto lens offers 8x optical-quality zoom in and digital zoom up to 40x. The system supports 4K Dolby Vision video recording at 120 fps. On the front, there is an 18MP Centre Stage camera with autofocus and Retina Flash.

The device is backed by a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that claims to offer up to 37 hours of video playback. It supports fast charging (50% in 20 minutes with a 40W adapter) and 25W MagSafe wireless charging.