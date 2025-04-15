iPhone 17 Pro Max leak points to Apple’s most visually distinctive design yet: Report

The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to introduce a wide camera bar design, moving away from previous models. Leaks suggest it may have three 48MP cameras and support 8K video, potentially enhancing Apple's focus on camera technology and user experience.

Published15 Apr 2025, 03:28 PM IST
Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce a major design overhaul with its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max — a move that could signal a renewed focus on camera technology and visual impact.
(Apple)

Tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce a major design overhaul with its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max — a move that could signal a renewed focus on camera technology and visual impact. A newly leaked image of a dummy unit, seen housed within a third-party case, offers a compelling early look at what might be Apple’s most visually distinctive iPhone in years.

Notably, the highlight of the buzz is the dramatically reimagined rear camera setup. Departing from the familiar square module or separate lens cutouts seen in earlier models, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to sport a wide camera bar that spans the top section of the phone.

Reportedly, the module looks considerably wider and thicker than before, suggesting significant internal upgrades — possibly larger sensors or a refined lens arrangement aimed at enhancing photo and video quality.

The image, originally shared by X user pipfix (@lusiRoy8), shows the dummy unit in a blue colourway reminiscent of the iPhone 16. However, the prominent new camera bump — and the way the case is tailored to fit it — clearly sets this model apart, hinting that Apple could be preparing a major visual shake-up for its premium lineup.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Pro tipped for a telephoto camera overhaul but it could be polarising
Also Read | iPhone 17 pricing in question as tariffs hit India, Vietnam — Gurman reports

Reports also indicate that this new camera bar design may not be exclusive to the Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to adopt the same look, while a new model dubbed the iPhone 17 Air — believed to replace the current iPhone 16 Plus — could also feature the same layout despite having only one rear camera. Notably, the Air is tipped to be the slimmest iPhone Apple has ever produced, raising questions about ergonomics given the heavier top section.

Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 17 is likely to retain its familiar dual-camera setup, similar to that of the iPhone 16.

In terms of hardware, leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Pro Max could debut with three 48MP rear cameras — wide, ultra-wide, and a Tetraprism telephoto lens — marking the first time all three lenses match in resolution. It may also support 8K video recording, another potential first for the iPhone.

 

 

Business NewsTechnologyGadgets
First Published:15 Apr 2025, 03:28 PM IST
