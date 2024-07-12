iPhone 17 Pro Max leaks: Significant camera system overhaul with 48MP lenses, predicts Ming-Chi Kuo
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's report hints at significant camera upgrades for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, including a 48MP CIS sensor and a potential 48MP telephoto lens development.
With the launch of the Apple iPhone 16 series just two months away, the tech community is already buzzing with leaks and rumors about next year's iPhone 17. Speculation about the 2025 iPhone 17, especially the Pro Max model, has started to swirl, causing many iPhone enthusiasts to debate whether to upgrade to the iPhone 16 series or wait for the next big release. A recent report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo might just convince some to hold off for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, given its projected camera advancements.