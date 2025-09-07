iPhone 17 Pro Max may get its coolest upgrade yet: Last-minute leak reveals major specifications

iPhone 17 series launch is days away with the invites for the Awe Droppng event already sent by Apple. While leaks for the new iPhones have been arriving even before the iPhone 16 launch last year, we have fresh leaks especially about the iPhone 17 Pro models which are tipped to get some notable camera and performance upgrades.

Advertisement

Many previously leaks have already claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro lineup could get a new 48MP telephoto sensor, up from the 12MP sensor found on the current generation iPhone. However, a new leaked document by a German carrier reveals that the new iPhone 17 Pro models could get 8x zoom capability, compared to the 5x zoom offered on the current generation.

Moreover, the purpoted document, which was leaked by tipster Jukan on X (formerly Twitter), also claims a major improvement in heat dissipation for the iPhone 17 Pro models.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are alraedy tipped to ditch the titanium frame in favour of an aluminium glass sandwich design. The use of aluminium in the frame is expected to help with heat control given that alumium is considered to significantly better than titanium at conducting and dissipating heat.

Advertisement

However, the new leak suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro models could also also come with a 3D vapor cooling chamber system, a feature that has become a common occurence in mid-range and flagship Android devices. Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and leaker Majin Bu had also claimed the prescence of a vapor cooling chamber on the iPhone 17 series.

Unlike the graphite cooling pads on the current iPhone models, the vapor cooling chamber uses a tiny amohnt of liquid seaded inside a metal compartment to pull the heat away from the processor more quickly and evenly. This should help the new iPhone 17 Pro models stay cooler and reduce CPU throttling especially when playing high end games, shooting videos or running Apple Intelligence features.

Advertisement

The document also lists 8K video recording abilities. Previous leaks had suggested that this would be possible due to Apple upgrading the telephoto lens to 48MP, making all three rear camera shooters at the same 48MP resolution and providing the necessary resolution across all lenses to capture 8K videos.

What else to expect from iPhone 17 Pro series?

The new iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to get an improved selfie camera of 24MP resolution, compared to the 12MP sensor on its predecessor. The new phones could also come with a smaller dynamic island and run on Apple's latest A19 Pro processor.

They are expected to get a RAM boost as well with the devices likely to be get 12GB RAM (up from 8GB) that should help smoothly handle multi-tasking and Apple Intelligence features.