iPhone 17 Pro Max to launch on 9 September: Price, display, camera and everything expected

Apple has confirmed that its biggest hardware launch of the year will be called “Awe Dropping” and will be held at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California on September 9, the same date as last year. The tech giant is expected to unveil four new devices at its annual launch event: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

However, the most exciting among these launches is expected to be the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, which is expected to get the biggest design makeover along with a number of major upgrades. Let's take a look at everything we know about the new Pro series from Apple so far.

iPhone 17 Pro Max price: The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to get a $50 price hike this year owing to a rise in input costs for Apple after the US government imposed tariffs.

This could correspond to a starting price of $1,049 and $1,249 for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, respectively.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: What to expect? Design: Apple is expected to make significant design changes this year with the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, the most striking of which is likely to be ditching the squarish camera island on the phones in favour of a new horizontal setup that is likely to cover the whole back.

The tech giant could also be saying goodbye to the Titanium finish that had become the hallmark of iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 Pro series, and the new iPhone 17 Pro lineup could come with a half-glass, half-aluminium finish.

The new devices are expected to come in a new fiery Orange colour variant, which could mark a major departure over the muted colour options offered by the company in the past. There are expected to be four more colour options for the two devices: black, white, grey, and dark blue.

Display: The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to come in 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch sizes respectively, same as last year. Apple is, however, tipped to be bringing an anti-reflective display coating for the front glass, which is expected to reduce glare and improve durability. However, it isn't certain yet if this upgrade will be ready in time for the iPhone launch event.

The Pro models could also see some changes to the Dynamic Island, which might be made slightly smaller.

Camera: The iPhone 17 series is expected to come with a new 24MP selfie shooter, compared to the 12MP sensor on the previous lineup. The new sensor is likely to improve detail retention while allowing for up to 2x cropping in an image without any loss in quality.

Another upgrade reserved especially for the iPhone 17 Pro series could be the upgrade to a 48MP sensor for the telephoto lens, which could make the iPhone 17 Pro models the only two iPhones with a 48MP triple camera setup.

Battery: The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to get a huge leap in battery size this year with the flagship device rumored to come with a 5,000mAh battery, up from 4,676 mAh last year.

The new Pro models could also be expected to support reverse wireless charging capabilities, for the first time, at 7.5W. The iPhone 17 Pro lineup could come with support for 45W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging, even with third-party chargers.

Processor: The new iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to run on Apple's latest A19 Pro chipset, which is said to be based on TSMC's 3nm process. The company is also expected to boost the RAM on the iPhone 17 Pro lineup to 12GB, from 8GB seen on its predecessor.