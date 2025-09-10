iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Display, cameras, battery, price and more compared

Apple and Samsung are once again raising the stakes in the premium smartphone market. With the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro Max at Apple’s annual ‘Awe-Dropping’ event on Tuesday and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra already on the shelves, consumers have two technological powerhouses to consider. In case you are wondering which one to buy, here is a comparison between the flagships.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Design and display The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, offering peak brightness of 3,000 nits—up from 2,000 nits in its predecessor. Apple has reinforced both the front and back with Ceramic Shield 2, claiming three times the scratch resistance and four times the crack resistance of previous models. ProMotion technology maintains refresh rates up to 120Hz, with Always-On capability.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra matches the screen size at 6.9 inches but opts for a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with peak brightness up to 2,600 nits. The display supports a variable 1Hz–120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2. Slightly rounded corners distinguish the S25 Ultra’s look, while One UI 7 overlays Android 15, providing a modern, customisable interface.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Performance and AI At the heart of the iPhone 17 Pro Max lies the new A19 Pro chipset, paired with iOS 26. Apple highlights efficiency improvements and sustained performance thanks to a new vapour chamber cooling system. A 16-core Neural Engine powers advanced AI capabilities, including on-device translation, screenshot recognition, and real-time machine learning tasks. Apple Intelligence is designed to run offline, ensuring user privacy.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, coupled with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The device integrates Galaxy AI features and is compatible with Google’s Gemini AI assistant. Users benefit from seven years of software support, underlining Samsung’s long-term commitment to the Ultra series.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Cameras The iPhone 17 Pro Max adopts a triple 48-megapixel “Fusion” camera system. Its redesigned telephoto lens boasts a 56 per cent larger sensor and a tetraprism design, supporting up to 8x optical zoom. The main and ultra-wide cameras receive improvements via the Photonic Engine for superior low-light performance. The front-facing 18-megapixel “Centre Stage” camera supports dual-capture video and adaptive framing for both portrait and landscape shooting.

The S25 Ultra features four rear cameras, including a staggering 200-megapixel main sensor with 2x in-sensor zoom. Its telephoto lenses offer 3x and 5x optical zoom, while the 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera has a 120-degree field of view. Samsung’s front camera is 12 megapixels. Overall, the iPhone focuses on AI-powered photography and creative features, whereas the Galaxy excels in sheer resolution and zoom versatility.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Battery and charging Apple claims the iPhone 17 Pro Max offers the longest battery life of any iPhone yet, aided by the A19 Pro chip and optimised iOS 26. Charging is accelerated, reaching 50 per cent in just 20 minutes with Apple’s 40W USB-C adapter, claims the company.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra houses a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W wired charging, 15W Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare. Both handsets provide all-day usage, but Apple emphasises efficiency, while Samsung balances capacity with high-speed charging versatility.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Connectivity and extras The iPhone 17 Pro Max supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 through the N1 wireless component, while Apple Intelligence enhances AirDrop and Personal Hotspot reliability. Samsung includes 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, UWB, GPS, and retains S Pen support for productivity. Both devices offer premium build quality and a suite of connectivity options to cater to power users.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Pricing in India Pricing could prove a decisive factor for many buyers. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra begins at ₹1,29,999 for the 256GB model, ₹1,41,999 for the 512GB option, and ₹1,65,999 for the 1TB variant. By contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at ₹1,49,900 for 256GB, climbing to ₹1,69,900 for 512GB, ₹1,89,900 for 1TB, and a hefty ₹2,29,900 for the 2TB configuration. Samsung therefore undercuts Apple at every tier, potentially appealing to those looking for high-end specifications at relatively lower prices.