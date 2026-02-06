iPhone 17 Pro price cut: Vijay Sales announces limited-time deal on Apple flagship

Vijay Sales is offering Valentine's Day deals on various Apple products, with iPhones starting at 50,390 and iPhone Air at 94,990. The company is also offering additional discounts via various credit and debit cards.

Aman Gupta
Updated6 Feb 2026, 06:41 PM IST
Vijay Sales is offering discounts on iPads, MacBooks and more
Vijay Sales has announced Valentine’s Day offers across a range of categories, including electronics and home essentials. As usual, the main eye-catchers during the sale are the offers on Apple products, including MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, iPhones, and Apple Watches.

Vijay Sales Valentine’s Day offers

iPhones:

Vijay Sales says that iPhones will begin at a price of 50,390 during the ongoing Valentine’s Day offers. This price is inclusive of the instant bank cashback which the e-tailer is offering on ICICI and Axis Bank cards.

iPhone Air:

The top deal during the sale is on the iPhone Air (256GB), which is listed at a price of 94,990. The phone was launched at a price of 1,19,900 during Apple’s September launch. The phone is also applicable for a 4,000 instant bank discount using ICICI, Axis, and HDFC Bank cards.

View full Image
iPhone Air

iPhone 17 Pro:

The iPhone 17 Pro, which was launched at a price of 1,34,900 in September, is currently listed with a 2,500 discount on Vijay Sales. Moreover, the company is also offering a 4,500 instant bank discount using HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, taking the effective price to 1,27,900.

In case you don't have an HDFC Bank card, there is also a 4,000 instant bank discount available on ICICI and Axis Bank cards.

iPhone 15:

The iPhone 15 is currently listed at 53,900 on Vijay Sales, with the option of a further 2,000 reduction using instant bank discounts via Axis and ICICI Bank cards. This takes the effective price of Apple’s 2023 flagship to 51,900.

MacBook Air:

The MacBook Air M4 is currently listed at a price of 94,990, down from its launch price of 99,900. Moreover, the e-tailer is also offering a 5,000 instant bank discount using ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards, taking the effective price to 89,990.

iPad Pro:

The iPad Pro M5 is currently listed at a price of 94,900 on Vijay Sales, down from its launch price of 99,900. The company is also offering a 3,000 instant bank discount using ICICI and HDFC Bank cards, taking the effective price to 91,900.

iPad (11th gen):

The 11th-generation iPad is listed at a price of 32,900, compared to the 34,900 price on the official Apple website. Vijay Sales is also offering a 2,000 instant bank discount on ICICI and Axis Bank cards, taking the effective price of the tablet to 30,900.

