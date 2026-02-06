iPhone 17 Pro price cut: Vijay Sales announces limited-time deal on Apple flagship

Vijay Sales has announced Valentine’s Day offers across a range of categories, including electronics and home essentials. As usual, the main eye-catchers during the sale are the offers on Apple products, including MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, iPhones, and Apple Watches.

Vijay Sales Valentine’s Day offers iPhones: Vijay Sales says that iPhones will begin at a price of ₹50,390 during the ongoing Valentine’s Day offers. This price is inclusive of the instant bank cashback which the e-tailer is offering on ICICI and Axis Bank cards.

iPhone Air: The top deal during the sale is on the iPhone Air (256GB), which is listed at a price of ₹94,990. The phone was launched at a price of ₹1,19,900 during Apple’s September launch. The phone is also applicable for a ₹4,000 instant bank discount using ICICI, Axis, and HDFC Bank cards.

iPhone 17 Pro: The iPhone 17 Pro, which was launched at a price of ₹1,34,900 in September, is currently listed with a ₹2,500 discount on Vijay Sales. Moreover, the company is also offering a ₹4,500 instant bank discount using HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, taking the effective price to ₹1,27,900.

In case you don't have an HDFC Bank card, there is also a ₹4,000 instant bank discount available on ICICI and Axis Bank cards.

iPhone 15: The iPhone 15 is currently listed at ₹53,900 on Vijay Sales, with the option of a further ₹2,000 reduction using instant bank discounts via Axis and ICICI Bank cards. This takes the effective price of Apple’s 2023 flagship to ₹51,900.

MacBook Air: The MacBook Air M4 is currently listed at a price of ₹94,990, down from its launch price of ₹99,900. Moreover, the e-tailer is also offering a ₹5,000 instant bank discount using ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards, taking the effective price to ₹89,990.

iPad Pro: The iPad Pro M5 is currently listed at a price of ₹94,900 on Vijay Sales, down from its launch price of ₹99,900. The company is also offering a ₹3,000 instant bank discount using ICICI and HDFC Bank cards, taking the effective price to ₹91,900.

